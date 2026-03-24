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Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Aditya Birla Group, Times, Blackstone consortium to buy RCB for ₹16,600 cr

Aditya Birla Group, Times, Blackstone consortium to buy RCB for ₹16,600 cr

Deal includes men's and women's teams as United Spirits exits franchise ownership amid strategic portfolio review of non-core businesses

Royal Challengers Bengaluru
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Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle among others with IPL trophy. File Photo: RCB's X handle

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 10:05 PM IST

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Aditya Birla Group, the Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures and Blackstone have signed a definitive agreement to buy out Royal Challengers Sports franchise from United Spirits for approximately Rs 16,600 crore, according to news reports.
 
This buyout includes both the men’s and women’s teams.
 
Aryaman Vikram Birla will serve as the chairman and Satyan Gajwani of the Times of India Group will be the vice chairman, the news report added.
 
In November, United Spirits said in a stock exchange filing that it has begun to strategically review the investment in Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited (RCSPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.
 
“RCSPL’s business comprises ownership of the ‘Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)’ franchise teams that participate in the Men’s Indian Premier League (IPL) and Women’s Premier League (WPL) cricket tournaments hosted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) annually,” it said in its filing.
 
It added that it is expected the process will conclude by March 31, 2026.
 
Praveen Someshwar, managing director & chief executive officer at United Spirits, commented in the release, “RCSPL has been a valuable and strategic asset for USL, however it is non-core to our alcobev business. This step reinforces USL’s (United Spirits) and Diageo’s commitment to continue reviewing its India enterprise portfolio to enable sustained delivery of long-term value to all its stakeholders, while keeping RCSPL’s best interest in mind”.
 
Topics : Royal Challengers Bangalore Royal Challengers Sports Private limited Aditya Birla Group