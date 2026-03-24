Aditya Birla Group, Times, Blackstone consortium to buy RCB for ₹16,600 cr

This buyout includes both the men’s and women’s teams.

Aryaman Vikram Birla will serve as the chairman and Satyan Gajwani of the Times of India Group will be the vice chairman, the news report added.

In November, United Spirits said in a stock exchange filing that it has begun to strategically review the investment in Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited (RCSPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

“RCSPL’s business comprises ownership of the ‘Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)’ franchise teams that participate in the Men’s Indian Premier League (IPL) and Women’s Premier League (WPL) cricket tournaments hosted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) annually,” it said in its filing.

It added that it is expected the process will conclude by March 31, 2026.