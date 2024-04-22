Business Standard
Chahal to Jasprit Bumrah: Top 10 highest wicket-taker in IPL history

Yuzvendra Chahal is the highest wicket-taker in Indian Premier League history. Chahal is followed by Dwayne Bravo, Piyush Chawla and Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 8:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan Royals' spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is the highest wicket-taker in the history of Indian Premier League. He has 200 scalps to his name in 153 matches. Chahal also represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Chahal becomes the first bowler in Indian Premier League history to take 200 wickets. Mohammad Nabi was his 200th scalp in IPL when he removed the Afghani all-rounder during RR vs MI match on April 22, 2024.

Chahal is followed by Dwayne Bravo, who has retired from IPL. Bravo has 183 wickets to his name and now he is the bowling coach of Chennai Super Kings. Bravo is followed by Piyush Chawla and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Top 10 highest wicket-taker in Indian Premier League history
POS Player Mat Inns Ov Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w 5w
1 Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 152 151 553 4273 200 5/40 21.47 7.7 16.73 6 1
2 Dwayne Bravo (CSK) 161 158 516 4359 183 4/22 23.82 8.38 17.05 2 0
3 Piyush Chawla (MI) 185 184 615 4911 181 4/17 27.13 7.96 20.44 2 0
4 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) 167 167 621 4680 174 5/19 26.9 7.52 21.47 2 2
5 Amit Mishra (LSG) 161 161 559 4129 173 5/17 23.87 7.38 19.42 4 1
6 Sunil Narine (KKR) 169 168 652 4402 172 5/19 25.59 6.75 22.76 7 1
7 Ravichandran Ashwin (RR) 203 200 721 5112 172 4/34 29.72 7.08 25.19 1 0
8 Lasith Malinga (MI) 122 122 471 3366 170 5/13 19.8 7.14 16.63 6 1
9 Jasprit Bumrah (MI) 127 127 483 3545 158 5/10 22.44 7.31 18.42 2 2
10 Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) 233 204 614 4691 156 5/16 30.07 7.61 23.7 3 1
Topics : Indian Premier League Yuzvendra Chahal

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 8:12 PM IST

