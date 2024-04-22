Chahal to Jasprit Bumrah: Top 10 highest wicket-taker in IPL history

Rajasthan Royals' spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is the highest wicket-taker in the history of Indian Premier League. He has 200 scalps to his name in 153 matches. Chahal also represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Chahal becomes the first bowler in Indian Premier League history to take 200 wickets. Mohammad Nabi was his 200th scalp in IPL when he removed the Afghani all-rounder during RR vs MI match on April 22, 2024.
Check RR vs MI LIVE SCORE, FULL SCORECARD AND MATCH UPDATES HERE
Chahal is followed by Dwayne Bravo, who has retired from IPL. Bravo has 183 wickets to his name and now he is the bowling coach of Chennai Super Kings. Bravo is followed by Piyush Chawla and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
|Top 10 highest wicket-taker in Indian Premier League history
|POS
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Ov
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|4w
|5w
|1
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)
|152
|151
|553
|4273
|200
|5/40
|21.47
|7.7
|16.73
|6
|1
|2
|Dwayne Bravo (CSK)
|161
|158
|516
|4359
|183
|4/22
|23.82
|8.38
|17.05
|2
|0
|3
|Piyush Chawla (MI)
|185
|184
|615
|4911
|181
|4/17
|27.13
|7.96
|20.44
|2
|0
|4
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH)
|167
|167
|621
|4680
|174
|5/19
|26.9
|7.52
|21.47
|2
|2
|5
|Amit Mishra (LSG)
|161
|161
|559
|4129
|173
|5/17
|23.87
|7.38
|19.42
|4
|1
|6
|Sunil Narine (KKR)
|169
|168
|652
|4402
|172
|5/19
|25.59
|6.75
|22.76
|7
|1
|7
|Ravichandran Ashwin (RR)
|203
|200
|721
|5112
|172
|4/34
|29.72
|7.08
|25.19
|1
|0
|8
|Lasith Malinga (MI)
|122
|122
|471
|3366
|170
|5/13
|19.8
|7.14
|16.63
|6
|1
|9
|Jasprit Bumrah (MI)
|127
|127
|483
|3545
|158
|5/10
|22.44
|7.31
|18.42
|2
|2
|10
|Ravindra Jadeja (CSK)
|233
|204
|614
|4691
|156
|5/16
|30.07
|7.61
|23.7
|3
|1