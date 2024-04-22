IPL 2024: RR vs MI head-to-head, Jaipur pitch report, weather forecast

In Match 38 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Mumbai Indians (MI) at Sawai Mann Singh Stadium in Jaipur on April 22 (Monday). A resurgent Mumbai will need to address their bowling woes as they look to exact revenge on table-toppers Rajasthan Royals in their reverse fixture on Monday.
With three wins in last four games, MI have hit the recovery road to reach sixth spot in the points table after a poor start this season, while RR are on a rampaging run as they occupy the top spot with 12 points.
Check IPL 2024 Points Table here
RR vs MI Head to head in IPL history
In the head-to-head battle, Mumbai have a slight advantage as they have won 16 out of 31 matches while Rajasthan emerge victorious in 14.
Total matches played: 31
Rajasthan Royals won: 12
Mumbai Indians won: 16
No result: 0
Abandoned: 1
RR vs MI head-to-head at Sawai Mann Singh Stadium
Total matches played: 8
Rajasthan Royals won: 6
Mumbai Indians won: 2
No result: 0
Abandoned: 0
RR vs MI head-to-head at Wankhede Stadium
Matches played: 9
Rajasthan Royals won: 4
Mumbai Indians won: 5
RR vs MI venue-wise head-to-head
|At Venues
|Matches played
|MI won
|RR won
|Abandoned
|Arun Jaitley Stadium
|2
|2
|-
|-
|Brabourne Stadium
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Dr DY Patil Sports Academy
|3
|2
|1
|-
|Eden Gardens
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Kingsmead
|2
|-
|1
|1
|Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium
|2
|1
|1
|-
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium
|8
|2
|6
|-
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium
|2
|1
|1
|-
|Wankhede Stadium
|9
|5
|4
|-
Rajasthan vs Mumbai head-to-head stats- countrywise
Check latest news on Indian Premier League 2024 here
|In Countries
|Matches played
|MI won
|RR won
|Abandoned
|India
|26
|14
|12
|-
|South Africa
|2
|-
|1
|1
|United Arab Emirates
|3
|2
|1
|-
Sawai Mann Singh Stadium key stats
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium IPL Stats
|Numbers
|Matches
|56
|Matches won batting first
|20
|Matches won batting second
|36
|Average first innings total
|161.2
|Runs per over
|8.11
|Runs per wicket
|28.26
|Highest total recorded
|217/6 by SRH vs RR in 2023
|Lowest total recorded
|59/10 by RR vs RCB in 2023
|IPL Record at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Last 10 Matches
|Stats
|Numbers
|Matches
|10
|Matches won batting first
|5
|Matches won batting second
|5
|Average first innings score
|177.6
|Average first innings winning score
|181
|Average powerplay score
|48.4
|Average death-over score
|52.4
IPL 2024 key toss stats at Sawai Mann Singh Stadium
- Matches: 4
- Matches won batting first: 2
- Matches won batting second: 2
- Average first innings total: 189
- Average second innings total: 184
Jaipur pitch report for RR vs MI match
At Sawai Mann Singh Stadium, dew hasn't been a major factor in the four matches played so far in IPL 2024. The Jaipur wicket also offers assistance to both pacers and spinners given 200-run score has not been breached at Sawai Mann Singh Stadium.
The home team, Rajasthan have defended 180+ score twice and overhauled 184-run target. In Rajasthan's last home game, Gujarat chased down 197-run target.
Jaipur weather forecast during RR vs MI IPL match
According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of rainfall in Jaipur on April 22. The temperature is expected to be around 31 degree Celcius, with humidity at 22 percent. However, the chance of rainfall can't be ruled out as it due to sudden change in weather conditions.