IPL 2024: RR vs MI head-to-head, Jaipur pitch report, weather forecast

In Match 38 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Mumbai Indians (MI) at Sawai Mann Singh Stadium in Jaipur on April 22 (Monday). A resurgent Mumbai will need to address their bowling woes as they look to exact revenge on table-toppers Rajasthan Royals in their reverse fixture on Monday.





Check IPL 2024 Points Table here With three wins in last four games, MI have hit the recovery road to reach sixth spot in the points table after a poor start this season, while RR are on a rampaging run as they occupy the top spot with 12 points.

RR vs MI Head to head in IPL history

In the head-to-head battle, Mumbai have a slight advantage as they have won 16 out of 31 matches while Rajasthan emerge victorious in 14.

Total matches played: 31

Rajasthan Royals won: 12

Mumbai Indians won: 16

No result: 0

Abandoned: 1

RR vs MI head-to-head at Sawai Mann Singh Stadium

Total matches played: 8

Rajasthan Royals won: 6

Mumbai Indians won: 2

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

RR vs MI head-to-head at Wankhede Stadium

Matches played: 9

Rajasthan Royals won: 4

Mumbai Indians won: 5

RR vs MI venue-wise head-to-head

At Venues Matches played MI won RR won Abandoned Arun Jaitley Stadium 2 2 - - Brabourne Stadium 1 1 - - Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 3 2 1 - Eden Gardens 1 1 - - Kingsmead 2 - 1 1 Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium 2 1 1 - Sawai Mansingh Stadium 8 2 6 - Sharjah Cricket Stadium 1 1 - - Sheikh Zayed Stadium 2 1 1 - Wankhede Stadium 9 5 4 -

Rajasthan vs Mumbai head-to-head stats- countrywise



In Countries Matches played MI won RR won Abandoned India 26 14 12 - South Africa 2 - 1 1 United Arab Emirates 3 2 1 -

Sawai Mann Singh Stadium key stats

Sawai Mansingh Stadium IPL Stats Numbers Matches 56 Matches won batting first 20 Matches won batting second 36 Average first innings total 161.2 Runs per over 8.11 Runs per wicket 28.26 Highest total recorded 217/6 by SRH vs RR in 2023 Lowest total recorded 59/10 by RR vs RCB in 2023

IPL Record at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Last 10 Matches Stats Numbers Matches 10 Matches won batting first 5 Matches won batting second 5 Average first innings score 177.6 Average first innings winning score 181 Average powerplay score 48.4 Average death-over score 52.4

IPL 2024 key toss stats at Sawai Mann Singh Stadium

Matches: 4

4 Matches won batting first: 2

2 Matches won batting second: 2

2 Average first innings total: 189

189 Average second innings total: 184

Jaipur pitch report for RR vs MI match

At Sawai Mann Singh Stadium, dew hasn't been a major factor in the four matches played so far in IPL 2024. The Jaipur wicket also offers assistance to both pacers and spinners given 200-run score has not been breached at Sawai Mann Singh Stadium.

The home team, Rajasthan have defended 180+ score twice and overhauled 184-run target. In Rajasthan's last home game, Gujarat chased down 197-run target.

Jaipur weather forecast during RR vs MI IPL match

According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of rainfall in Jaipur on April 22. The temperature is expected to be around 31 degree Celcius, with humidity at 22 percent. However, the chance of rainfall can't be ruled out as it due to sudden change in weather conditions.