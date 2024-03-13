Dilliwalon mai aa gaya hoon: Watch Rishabh Pant announce IPL 2024 arrival

Stylish Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant announced his homecoming for the Indian Premier League 2024 in an exciting video shared by his franchise Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, March 13 on various social media accounts.

Pant, who suffered a near-death experience in a car crash in December 2022, was given the clearance by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to participate in the IPL 2024 season on Tuesday. March 12.

Pant, who led the Delhi Capitals in the 2021 and 2022 seasons of the IPL and took them to the playoffs, was supposed to play an impact player’s role if not granted the full clearance by the NCA to play as a wicket-keeper batter. Now that he is fully fit and available, he would, in all likelihood lead the Capitals in this season of the IPL.



The capitals will play their first two home games in Viazg. Therefore in another video, Pant was welcomed with a tiger mask in Visakhapatnam, with locals getting excited to see one of the most entertaining batters in Indian cricket back and playing after such a gory accident.

Delhi Capitals will open their campaign against Punjab Kings on Saturday, March 23 at the Maharaja Yadvinder Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.