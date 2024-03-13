Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Dilliwalon mai aa gaya hoon: Watch Rishabh Pant announce IPL 2024 arrival

Rishabh Pant will be playing IPL cricket for the first time since his life-threatening accident in December 2022 and his arrival was announced in great style by the Delhi Capitals

Rishabh Pant homecoming video for IPL 2024. Photo: DC

Rishabh Pant homecoming video for IPL 2024. Photo: DC

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 4:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Stylish Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant announced his homecoming for the Indian Premier League 2024 in an exciting video shared by his franchise Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, March 13 on various social media accounts. 
Pant, who suffered a near-death experience in a car crash in December 2022, was given the clearance by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to participate in the IPL 2024 season on Tuesday. March 12. 

Pant, who led the Delhi Capitals in the 2021 and 2022 seasons of the IPL and took them to the playoffs, was supposed to play an impact player’s role if not granted the full clearance by the NCA to play as a wicket-keeper batter. Now that he is fully fit and available, he would, in all likelihood lead the Capitals in this season of the IPL. 
The capitals will play their first two home games in Viazg. Therefore in another video, Pant was welcomed with a tiger mask in Visakhapatnam, with locals getting excited to see one of the most entertaining batters in Indian cricket back and playing after such a gory accident. 

Delhi Capitals will open their campaign against Punjab Kings on Saturday, March 23 at the Maharaja Yadvinder Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh. 

Also Read

Will fit-again Pant find a place in India's squad for T20 World Cup 2024?

How a 25-year-old ex-cricketer duped Rishabh Pant of Rs 1.63 crore

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released & retained players, remaining purse

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Delhi Capitals

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by KKR

IPL 2024: England star Harry Brook pulls out, Delhi Capitals left gasping

IPL 2024: Kohli's aggression gives his team required intensity feels Kumble

He needed assistance to even go to toilet: Dhawan lauds Pant's hardwork

IPL 2024: Watch Hardik Pandya to Coetzee in Mumbai Indians' pre-season camp

IPL 2024: Pant declared fit as keeper-batter; Shami, Prasidh ruled out

Topics : Rishabh Pant Indian Premier League Delhi Capitals BS Web Reports Visakhapatnam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 4:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveCAA RulesLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEUS Elections 2024Gold Price TodayManohar Lal KhattarIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon