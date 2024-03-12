Sensex (    %)
                             
IPL 2024: Pant declared fit as keeper-batter; Shami, Prasidh ruled out

Pant, who plays for Delhi Capitals, has undergone extensive rehabilitation and is ready to play the dual role in the event starting March 22.

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant. Photo: Sportzpics

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

The BCCI on Tuesday declared Rishabh Pant fit to play as a wicketkeeper-batter in the upcoming Indian Premier League, more than a year after he suffered multiple injuries in a harrowing car crash.
Pant, who plays for Delhi Capitals, has undergone extensive rehabilitation and is ready to play the dual role in the event starting March 22.
However, Gujarat Titans senior pacer Mohammed Shami, who is out of action since the World Cup final last year, and Prasidh Krishna, who appears for Rajasthan Royals, have been ruled out of the IPL.
"After undergoing an extensive 14-month rehab and recovery process, following a life-threatening road mishap on December 30th, 2022, near Roorkee, Uttarakhand, Rishabh Pant has now been declared fit as a wicket-keeper batter for the upcoming IPL 2024," said the BCCI in a statement.
 
Pant was present at the Capitals table during the IPL auction last year, and has been working on his fitness at the NCA since the unfortunate incident.
The accident had left Pant with a severe right knee injury that required a ligament reconstruction surgery besides a fractured wrist and ankle. But he has done well to bounce back.
Shami is recovering from an ankle surgery and is not expected back before September this year.
"The fast bowler successfully underwent surgery on February 26th, 2024, for his right heel problem. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team and is ruled out of the upcoming IPL 2024," the BCCI statement read.
Krishna is also being monitored by the BCCI medical team.
"The fast bowler underwent surgery on February 23rd, 2024, on his left proximal quadriceps tendon. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI Medical Team and will resume rehab at the NCA soon. He will not be able to take part in the upcoming IPL 2024," the BCCI said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rishabh Pant Indian Premier League Delhi Capitals

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

