IPL 2024: Watch Hardik Pandya to Coetzee in Mumbai Indians' pre-season camp

Mumbai Indians’ new skipper Hardik Pandya on Tuesday, March 12, joined the team alongside a few other players at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) Stadium in Brabourne on the first day of the pre-season camp for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. But the big names of Mumbai Indians squad were missing from the first camp of the season.

The Mumbai Indians team started their first practice with a grilling session in the nets. Pandya, South Africa’s Gerald Coetzee, domestic players Shreyas Gopal, Nehal Wadhera, Akash Madhwal and Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar were present at the CCI.

Arjun Tendulkar joined his teammates at the first practice session of Mumbai Indians for IPL 2024. Photo: Mumbai Indians Vishnu Vinod, Shivalik Sharma, Naman Dhir and Anshul Kamboj were amongst the other players who trained alongside their skipper under the watchful eyes of Head Coach - Mark Boucher, Bowling Coach - Lasith Malinga, Fielding Coach -James Pamment and Assistant Batting Coach - J Arun Kumar.



Where is Ishan Kishan?



Ishan Kishan, who skipped the Ranji Trophy after not being picked by the senior men’s team ever since his mid-tour return from South Africa, missed the first practice session for his team. Kishan trained with Panday brothers Hardik and Krunal at the Kiran More Acadamey in Baroda while there were constant chances for him to play in the Ranji Trophy.