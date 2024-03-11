IPL 2024 captaincy to Pant in T20 WC: All you need to know about Rishabh

BCCI secretary Jay Shah provided a major update on Rishabh Pant's fitness ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Jay Shah said that Pant would be declared fit soon as he has been batting and keeping well in the nets.

"He is batting well, he is keeping well. We will declare him fit very soon. If he can play in the T20 World Cup for us, that will be a big thing for us. He is a big asset for us," the secretary told news agency PTI.

Jay Shah also put weight behind Pant's inclusion in T20 World Cup 2024.

"If he can keep, he can play the World Cup. Let's see how he does in the IPL," said Shah.

Will Rishabh Pant lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024?

Pant, who has been seen now and then playing practice matches and doing fitness drills, be it at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru or Delhi Capitals’ pre-season camps, might be seen in a different role altogether in IPL 2024.

Pant, who missed IPL 2023 after getting injured in a car accident in December 2022 has not recovered fully. IPL 2024 is being touted as his comeback tournament. However, he might not return to the field as a skipper of the DC side.





Here's why India need Rishabh Pant as keeper in T20 World Cup 2024?



Since Rishabh Pant's absence from Team India, the management has been fielding different player for wicket-keeping roles. After Ishan Kishan, India have played Jitesh Sharma as wicket-keeper. With Ishan Kishan missing the central contract, it is expected that he won't be considered for selection for T20 World Cup 2024 unless he comes up with tremendous performance in IPL 2024. Still Ishan plays as an opener for his franchise Mumbai Indians and the management would be looking for a keeper who plays down the order.



However, a fit and in-form Pant will be a great assest for Team India given he has the experience and expertise to bat lower down the order.



ALSO READ: Here's why Jay Shah says FDI can't be allowed in Indian Premier League "If he is fit, you'd think he'd step straight back into that captaincy role. If he's not entirely fit and we have to use him in a slightly different role," Ricky Ponting, chief coach of the Delhi Capitals said in an interview with ICC.

If Not Captain, What role will Pant play?

Since Pant has kept wickets in only one of the two practice matches and the DC management doesn’t want to rush him into as a keeper after the kind of accident he went through, Pant might be played as an impact player.

Talking about how badly Pant was missed in the last season of the IPL, Ponting said, "We've had worries and concerns that he might not have made it in time to be ready for the IPL this year. I mean, he was a huge loss for us last year and what he went through."

Everyone wants to see Pant back on field playing cricket