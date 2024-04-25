Disney Star viewership in IPL rises by 18% to reach 475 million: BARC

Disney Star has achieved a cumulative reach of 475 million viewers accompanied by 245 billion minutes of total watch time, a growth of 18 per cent in consumption compared to the previous edition, according to the latest data released by BARC.





The broadcaster has also recorded a growth of 5 per cent on TV reach for live broadcast compared to the previous highest recorded in 2019. Disney Star also witnessed a growth of 19 per cent in TVR for the first 34 matches compared to the previous edition.

One of the biggest clashes in the tournament was the electrifying showdown between MI and CSK played during the rivalry week of #IPLonStar. The match won by CSK at Wankhede attracted 63 million concurrent viewers on TV during MS Dhoni’s magnificent blitz (20 runs off 4 balls), making it the highest concurrency for any league game across the current and previous season.

The Star Sports Shor Meter during MI vs CSK soared at the stadium as well at 131 decibels, the highest for this season. The clash of the champions was also the most rated league stage match, outside of the pandemic years, attracting 17.4 crore viewers on TV with a watch time of 15.4 billion minutes on 14 April 2024.

Disney Star, the official broadcaster of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, has launched the ‘Visa to World Cup’ week shedding light on the brightest talents emerging from the IPL while scrutinising their potential inclusion in India's final 15-man squad for the grandest prize in T20 cricket.