SRH vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL2024: Toss to take place at 7 PM IST

In today's match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Another high-scoring encounters will be up on cards as SRH would look to breach the 300-run total today.





Coming to the team dynamics, Cameron Green is expected to get an opportunity along with Will Jacks as there is no news on the availability of Glenn Maxwell. RCB might include Alzarri Joseph in the Playing 11 in order to strengthen their bowling line-up against rampaging Hyderbad batting line-up.

IPL 2024: SRH vs RCB Playing 11 prediction

SRH Playing 11 probables: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan.

[Impact sub: Washington Sundar/Jaydev Unadkat]

RCB Playing 11 probables: Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj

SRH vs RCB LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins and Royal Challengers captain Faf du Plessis will take place at 7 PM IST.



How to watch the live telecast of SRH vs RCB match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. SRH vs RCB live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

IPL 2024, SRH vs RCB Live streaming

SRH vs RCB live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

