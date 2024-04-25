SRH vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL2024: Toss to take place at 7 PM IST
IPL 2024 LIVE TOSS UPDATES, SRH vs RCB Playing 11: Cameron Green is expected to get an opportunity along with Will Jacks as there is no news on the availability of Glenn Maxwell
Anish Kumar
In today's match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Another high-scoring encounters will be up on cards as SRH would look to breach the 300-run total today.
Coming to the team dynamics, Cameron Green is expected to get an opportunity along with Will Jacks as there is no news on the availability of Glenn Maxwell. RCB might include Alzarri Joseph in the Playing 11 in order to strengthen their bowling line-up against rampaging Hyderbad batting line-up.
Check IPL 2024 points table here
IPL 2024: SRH vs RCB Playing 11 prediction
SRH Playing 11 probables: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan.
[Impact sub: Washington Sundar/Jaydev Unadkat]
RCB Playing 11 probables: Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj
SRH vs RCB LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins and Royal Challengers captain Faf du Plessis will take place at 7 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of SRH vs RCB match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. SRH vs RCB live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.
IPL 2024, SRH vs RCB Live streaming
SRH vs RCB live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.
Check the SRH vs RCB IPL 2024 live score and match updates here
6:00 PM
Have RCB finally stumbled on Patidar’s best spot?
Rajat Patidar’s start to IPL 2024 has been hampered by inconsistency with his batting position, regularly being moved up and down the order as RCB continue to search for their best combination. So far in IPL 2024, no batting side’s No.3-5 batters have a lower average than RCB’s, who have collectively averaged just under 16 with the bat.
Rajat Patidar, batting at No.4, has two of RCB’s three highest scores in the 3-5 spots, with 50(26) vs MI and 55(32) during their last encounter at Eden Gardens.
Patidar has been a noticeably slow starter this season, striking at just 109 inside his opening 10 deliveries, however when he’s set he kicks on quickly, striking at over 200.
Thereafter, a trade-off RCB may have to live with for now.
Patidar’s pace/spin splits are perhaps also a concern, with 5 of his 7 dismissals coming against pace, something Cummins will be looking to exploit today in the Middle Overs.
5:51 PM
SRH squad for today's match
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Agarwal, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Tripathi, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen
5:33 PM
RCB's squad for today's match
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Himanshu Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar
5:23 PM
IPL 2024 today's match: Hyderabad vs Bengaluru
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) match in Indian Premier League.
First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 5:21 PM IST