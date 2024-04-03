Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IPL 2024 - Matter of time before Starc returns to his elements: Bharat Arun

Returning to the IPL after nine years, Starc was bought for a record sum of Rs 24.75-crore at the auction.

Mitchell Starc, Kolkata Knight Riders

Mitchell Starc bowling during Kolkata Knight Riders' practice game ahead of IPL 2024. Photo: screengrab

Press Trust of India Visakhapatnam
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Mitchell Starc has not lived up to his astronomical price tag so far in the IPL but Kolkata Knight Riders bowling coach Bharat Arun on Tuesday backed the Australia left-arm pacer, saying it's just a "matter of time" before he hits his stride.
Starc's combined figures from the first two games read an underwhelming 8-0-100-0.

Check DC vs KKR live score updates in IPL 2024 here
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"He is probably one of the most experienced bowlers in the world and also somebody who understands the conditions and adapts to it very well. I think you will a see a different version of him in the future games," Arun said ahead of their match against Delhi Capitals here.
Returning to the IPL after nine years, Starc was bought for a record sum of Rs 24.75-crore at the auction.
Asked what conversations they are having with Starc, Arun cheekily replied: "Nothing about the price tag definitely.

Check latest news and key stats of IPL 2024 here
"We have been talking about his strengths. I'm sure he understands what it is and what it takes to succeed. The kind of experience he brings with him having played in all the conditions, it is just a matter of time before you see Starc return in his elements," he said.
KKR have won both their matches (Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore) so far, relying on their spin bowling and their explosive batting.
With a slow wicket on offer here, KKR spinners will look to exploit the conditions.
"The biggest challenge for us would be to understand and adapt to conditions. We are up for anything. It is the same surface for both the teams," he added.

Check Indian Premier League 2024 full schedule

Check IPL 2024 points table and team rankings here

Also Read

IPL 2024 Auction: Players on Knight Riders's radar for a competitive squad

IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH Highlights: Rana rises to the ocassion in thrilling win

IPL 2024 Highlights RCB vs KKR: Kolkata beat Bengaluru by 7 wickets

IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders full schedule, swot analysis, match timing

IPL 2024: RCB vs KKR head-to-head, Bengaluru pitch report, weather forecast

IPL 2024 - This is just the start, goal is to play for India: Mayank Yadav

IPL 2024 - Excited to see how Mayank progresses in few months: Brett Lee

India, Australia and England in talks to revive Champions League T20

IPL 2024 schedule: Dates of KKR vs RR, GT vs DC matches changed by BCCI

IPL 2024 today's match: DC vs KKR Playing 11, live toss time, streaming

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mitchell Starc Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayArvind KejriwalLok Sabha Election LiveBharti Hexacom IPOIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon