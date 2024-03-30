IPL 2024 today's match: LSG vs PBKS Playing 11, live match time, streaming

In today's match of Indian Premier League 2024, Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns with Punjab Kings at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow. LSG will look to start their home campaign with a win. The Lucknow wicket is expected to be true to the batters unlike the previous year when the pitch's dual behaviour was tough for scoring runs.

Both the teams are unlikely to make changes in their Playimg 11.

IPL 2024: LSG vs PBKS Playing 11

LSG Playing 11 probables: Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 KL Rahul (capt), 3 Devdutt Padikkal, 4 Ayush Badoni, 5 Deepak Hooda, 6 Nicholas Pooran, 7 Marcus Stoinis, 8 Krunal Pandya, 9 Ravi Bishnoi, 10 Mohsin Khan, 11 Naveen-ul-Haq,

Impact players: Yash Thakur/Shivam Mavi

PBKS Playing 11 probables: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), 2 Jonny Bairstow, 3 Prabhsimran Singh, 4 Liam Livingstone, 5 Sam Curran, 6 Jitesh Sharma (wk), 7 Shashank Singh, 8 Harpreet Brar, 9 Harshal Patel, 10 Kagiso Rabada, 11 Rahul Chahar,

Impact: Arshdeep Singh if Punjab bats first



Check latest news on Indian Premier League 2024 here Arshdeep Singh if Punjab bats first

LSG vs PBKS head-to-head

Total matches played: 3

Punjab Kings won: 1

Lucknow Super Giants won: 2

No result: 00

Squads

Punjab Kings full squad

Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.

Lucknow Super Giants full squad

KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Mohd. Arshad Khan.

IPL 2024, Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Playing 11, live toss time, live Streaming, telecast

Which teams will lock horns in the today's match of the Indian Premier League 2024?

Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns with Punjab Kings in Match 11 of IPL 2024.

At what time will the LSG vs PBKS live toss take place on Saturday (March 30)?

In IPL 2024, LSG vs PBKS live toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the LSG vs PBKS live match start on March 30?

The Lucknow vs Punjab live match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on March 27 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 match in India?

Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Premier League. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The Star Sports channel will provide live commentary in Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, and TaGTl among others.

How to watch the live Streaming of the LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 match in India?

Jio Cinemas will livestream the LSG vs PBKS IPL match in India for free.