IPL 2024: CSK vs GT Playing 11, live match time, live Streaming, telecast

In today's match of the Indian Premier League, Chennai Super Kings will host Gujarat Titans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This will be the second game of both the teams who won their season openers against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians respectively.

Both teams would be looking to carry forward their momentum. Chepauk, the venue of this match has been a fortress of the Super Kings and they would look to keep it secure by winning this game too. Titans though would be eyeing revenge against the defending champions for the loss in the final of IPL 2023.

The Shubman Gill-led side, under their previous captain Hardik Pandya, had lost the final in Ahmedabad. There is no better way to seek revenge than at the opponent's home.

There are no chances of any changes in the playing 11 of both sides until and unless forced by an injury.

IPL 2024: CSK vs GT Playing 11

Gujarat Titans team combinations depending on toss

If Gujarat Bat first: GT Playing 11 probables

Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson

If Gujarat bowl first: GT Playing 11 probables

Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma

Chennai Super Kings team combinations depending on toss

If Chennai bat first: CSK Playing 11 probables

Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande,

If Chennai bowl first, CSK Playing 11 probables

Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman,

CSK vs GT head-to-head

Total matches played: 5

Gujarat Titans won: 3

Chennai Super Kings won: 2

No result: 00

Squads

Gujarat Titans full squad

Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma, Sharath BR, Abhinav Manohar, Noor Ahmad, Manav Suthar, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Warrier, Jayant Yadav

Chennai Super Kings full squad

Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Moeen Ali, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Aravelly Avanish

IPL 2024, Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Playing 11, live toss time, live Streaming, telecast

Which teams will lock horns in the first match of the Indian Premier League 2024?

Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Gujarat Titans in Match 7 of IPL 2024.

At what time will the CSK vs GT live toss take place on Monday (March 26)?

In IPL 2024, CSK vs GT live toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the CSK vs GT live match start on March 26?

The Gujarat vs Chennai live match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on March 24 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the CSK vs GT IPL 2024 match in India?

Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Premier League. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The Star Sports channel will provide live commentary in Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, and TaGTl among others.

How to watch the live Streaming of the CSK vs GT IPL 2024 match in India?

Jio Cinemas will livestream the CSK vs GT IPL match in India for free.