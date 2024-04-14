Business Standard
MI vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Dhoni returns to Wankhede today

IPL 2024 LIVE CRICKET SCORE, MI vs CSK TOSS UPDATES: The coin flip between Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya and Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad will take place at 7 PM IST.

MI vs CSK live cricket score

MI vs CSK live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

In today's second match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Mumbai Indians (MI) will host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Hardik Pandya's side's campaign is back on track after two successive victories at the home ground. The return of Suryakumar Yadav has bloostered Mumbai's batting order. Surya is, once again, expected to play as impact player.

For Chennai, there is still no update on Matheesha Pathirana's fitness. Howerver, his return to CSK Playing 11 will certainly help them to tame the likes of Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Romario Shepherd.

IPL 2024: MI vs CSK Playing 11 prediction

MI Playing 11 probables:  Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Akash Madhwal.

(Impact Substitute: Suryakumar Yadav)

CSK Playing 11 probables: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

(Impact Substitute: Shivam Dube)


MI vs CSK LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Hardik Pandya and Ruturaj Gaikwad will take place at 7 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of MI vs CSK match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. MI vs CSK live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

IPL 2024, MI vs CSK Live streaming

MI vs CSK live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

Check the MI vs CSK IPL 2024 live score and match updates here
5:31 PM

The return of Thala in Mumbai in different capacity

The legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be in the spotlight in what could be his final game at the iconic Wankhede Stadium when defending champions Chennai Super Kings take on Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.

Dhoni returns to the hallowed turf of Wankhede for the first time ever as a non-captain of the CSK, potentially in his last IPL season. It will also be his first appearance as just a player for any team since November 2005.

Even at 42, Dhoni's glove-work remains impeccable and so does his assessment of the game like always. But CSK will hope that his tactical acumen also helps them improve a dismal away record this season, having suffered two defeats on the road.

CSK would also hope their recent record against MI four wins in last five matches including their seven-wicket win here last season holds them in good stead.
5:19 PM

IPL 2024 today's second match: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of MI vs CSK match. Mumbai and Chennai will renew their rivalry today under the leadership of new captains at iconic Wankhede Stadium.
