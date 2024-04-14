MI vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Dhoni returns to Wankhede today

In today's second match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Mumbai Indians (MI) will host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Hardik Pandya's side's campaign is back on track after two successive victories at the home ground. The return of Suryakumar Yadav has bloostered Mumbai's batting order. Surya is, once again, expected to play as impact player.





Check IPL 2024 key stats here For Chennai, there is still no update on Matheesha Pathirana's fitness. Howerver, his return to CSK Playing 11 will certainly help them to tame the likes of Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Romario Shepherd.

IPL 2024: MI vs CSK Playing 11 prediction

MI Playing 11 probables: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Akash Madhwal.

(Impact Substitute: Suryakumar Yadav)

CSK Playing 11 probables: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

(Impact Substitute: Shivam Dube)

MI vs CSK LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Hardik Pandya and Ruturaj Gaikwad will take place at 7 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of MI vs CSK match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. MI vs CSK live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

IPL 2024, MI vs CSK Live streaming

MI vs CSK live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

Check the MI vs CSK IPL 2024 live score and match updates here