MI vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Dhoni returns to Wankhede today

IPL 2024 LIVE CRICKET SCORE, MI vs CSK TOSS UPDATES: The coin flip between Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya and Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad will take place at 7 PM IST.
The return of Thala in Mumbai in different capacity
The legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be in the spotlight in what could be his final game at the iconic Wankhede Stadium when defending champions Chennai Super Kings take on Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.
Dhoni returns to the hallowed turf of Wankhede for the first time ever as a non-captain of the CSK, potentially in his last IPL season. It will also be his first appearance as just a player for any team since November 2005.
Even at 42, Dhoni's glove-work remains impeccable and so does his assessment of the game like always. But CSK will hope that his tactical acumen also helps them improve a dismal away record this season, having suffered two defeats on the road.CSK would also hope their recent record against MI four wins in last five matches including their seven-wicket win here last season holds them in good stead.
