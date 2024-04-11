IPL 2024 MI vs RCB: In Rohit vs Kohli battle, focus shifts to strike rate

When Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) travel to Wankhede Stadium to take on the Mumbai Indians on Thursday, April 11, it is not going to be only a battle of the points table laggards, but also the one between the top of India's most prolific batters of current time Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

However the battle would not be a regular one of just scouring runs, all eyes would rather be focused on the speed at which those runs are scored. After all, the strike rate is the determining factor in this year's Indian Premier League.

Virat Kohli's strike rate a cause of concern

Though Kohli is the leading run-scorer in IPL 2024 with 316 runs in five innings with a hundred and two fifties to his name, it is his striker rate of 146 that is the matter of discussion. Kohli scored the slowest century ever in IPL 2024 when he smashed 67-bal 100 against the Rahjatshan Royasl in a losing cause.





This sparked the debate on whether Kohli should be considered for Team India in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

What has been Rohit Sharma's strike rate?

In four matches, Rohit has scored only 118 runs, However, those runs have come at a stunning strike rate of 171. The hitman got close to a half-century on two occasions, but the pressure got the better of him. In the last match against the Delhi Capitals, he played three dot balls against Axare before getting bowled on the fourth. Had that not been the case, his strike rate would have been even better.



Should runs or strike rate be the point of contention for the World Cup?

If Kohli has more runs consistently, Rohit has a far better strike rate and is more than capable of doing the job with his intent. But in the ODI World Cup 20923, neither the runs of Kohli nor the intent of Rohit came to use under pressure. However, if we look at it from the point of a T20 game, the intent would matter especially on untested wickets of the USA and slower ones of West Indies.

Eye on Suryakumar Yadav



Amisdts the battle of strike rates between Kohli and Rohit, eyes will also be hooked on Suryakumar Yadav who was unable to do much in his comeback after injury, If comes to Team India, Surya at number three could be the buffer between a consistent Kohli and intense Rohit as he has booth being the world number one T20.