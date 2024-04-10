IPL 2024: MI vs RCB head-to-head, Mumbai pitch report, weather forecast

In match 25 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Mumbai Indians will look build upon their first win of season when Hardik Pandya's side hosts Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Wankhede Stadium on April 11(Thursday). Bengaluru, meanwhile, will look to break the three-match losing streak and return to winnings ways.
MI vs RCB Head to head in IPL history
Out of the 34 matches played between the two teams, Mumbai have a clear advantage with 20 wins while Bengaluru managed to emerge victorious in 14 matches.
- Total matches played: 34
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 14
- Mumbai Indians won: 20
- No result: 0
- Abandoned: 0
MI vs RCB head-to-head at Wankhede Stadium
- Matches played: 10
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 3
- Mumbai Indians: 7
MI vs RCB head-to-head in Bengaluru
- Matches played: 11
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 3
- Mumbai Indians: 8
MI vs RCB venue-wise head-to-head
|RCB vs MI head-to-head stats venue-wise
|Venue
|Total matches played
|Mumbai Indians
|RCB
|Brabourne Stadium
|1
|-
|1
|Dr DY Patil Sports Academy
|1
|1
|-
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|3
|-
|3
|Kingsmead
|1
|1
|-
|M.Chinnaswamy Stadium
|11
|8
|3
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|3
|1
|2
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
|1
|-
|1
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium
|1
|1
|-
|St George's Park
|1
|1
|-
|The Wanderers Stadium
|1
|-
|1
|Wankhede Stadium
|10
|7
|3
Wankhede Stadium IPL stats
|Wankhede Stadium key stats in Indian Premier League
|City
|Mumbai
|Country
|India
|First Match
|20/04/2008
|Last T20 Match
|07/04/2024
|Matches Played
|111
|Matches Won Batting First
|51 (45.95%)
|Matches Won Batting Second
|60 (54.05%)
|Matches Won Winning Toss
|58 (52.25%)
|Matches Won Losing Toss
|53 (47.75%)
|Matches with No Result
|0 (0.00%)
|Highest Individual Innings
|133* A B de Villiers (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
|10/05/2015 v Mumbai Indians
|Best Bowling
|5/18 Harbhajan Singh (Mumbai Indians)
|22/04/2011 v Chennai Super Kings
|Highest Team Innings
|235/1 (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
|10/05/2015 v Mumbai Indians
|Lowest Team Innings
|67 (Kolkata Knight Riders)
|16/05/2008 v Mumbai Indians
|Highest Run Chase Achieved
|214/4 (Mumbai Indians)
|30/04/2023 v Rajasthan Royals
|Average Runs per Wicket
|27.19
|Average Runs per Over
|8.5
|Average Score Batting First
|169.19
Mumbai pitch report for MI vs RCB match
The Mumbai wicket played well in both the home matches for the Mumbai Indians. There is always slight movement in the air for the pacers at the start of the evening as was seen in the first innings of the MI vs RR game and the second innings of the MI vs DC game. But after that, it became a batting paradise as Delhi and Mumbai together pout over 400 runs in the last game at Wankhede.
Mumbai weather forecast during MI vs RCB IPL match
According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of rainfall during the Indians vs Roual Challengers match on April 11. The humidity will be in in range of 65-75 per cent, which means dew might play a significant role in the second innings.