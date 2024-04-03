Sensex (    %)
                             
IPL 2024: Mustafizur flies back home to complete visa process for T20 WC

Rahman is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with seven wickets at an average of 15.14.

Mustafizur Rahman leaves IPL to get US Visa cleared. Photo: Sportzpics

Mustafizur Rahman leaves IPL to get US Visa cleared. Photo: Sportzpics

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 8:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In-form Chennai Super Kings pacer Mustafizur Rahman is likely to miss the team's next IPL game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday as he has gone back to Bangladesh to complete his visa process for the T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean.
CSK have won two of their first three games. They face Sunrisers in Hyderabad on Friday.
"He has gone back home to complete visa formalities and will only be back after he gets his passport back. Tomorrow is the day when he applies for the visa," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told PTI.
The left-arm pacer will be applying for the visa with the rest of his Bangladesh teammates.
Rahman is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with seven wickets at an average 15.14.
Four of those wickets came in the IPL opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22.
The T20 World Cup begins on June 1 and Bangladesh open their campaign against Sri Lanka in Dallas on June 7. They play South Africa in New York on June 10 before moving to the Caribbean for their remaining two group games.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mustafizur Rahman Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 8:30 PM IST

