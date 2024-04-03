IPL 2024 GT vs PBKS: Why Sikandar Raza is ideal replacement for Livingstone

Punjab Kings not only suffered defeat against Lucknow Super Giants when they were rattled in their chase of 200 by young pacer Mayank Yadav, but they also lost a vital cog in their death overs batting wheel - Liam Livingstone.

Livingstone was injured, and even though he came out to bat late in the chase, he couldn't execute his shots and managed to score only an unbeaten 28 off 17 balls.

Shikhar Dhawan, the Punjab skipper, also said that it was Livingstone's injury that cost them the match. "They played well, pity that Livingstone got injured, that hurt us, and he would have come at 4," he said in the post-match interview.

Since he won't be available for selection in the team's match against Gujarat Titans, Punjab would have to back Sikandar Raza to be the game-changer for them.

Raza, who had a stunning 2023 with the bat, has played in leagues all around the world. Even in IPL 2023, he won Punjab an important game against the Chennai Super Kings, scoring 13 off just 7 balls, and three of the final delivery.

Why Raza is better than other options for Punjab?

The overseas options for Punjab Kings include Nathan Ellis, Rilee Rossouw, and Chris Woakes as options to replace Livingstone. However, Rossouw has not been in form and has been unable to hit even a single fifty-plus score in his 10 outings in the Pakistan Super League.

Compared to him, Raza bats down the order and with Jitesh Sharma going through indifferent form, it is always better to have someone who you can rely upon in tough situations to deliver.

Compared to him, Raza bats down the order and with Jitesh Sharma going through indifferent form, it is always better to have someone who you can rely upon in tough situations to deliver.

Woakes and Ellis are pure bowling options. Raza, on the other hand, gives the bowling option as well.

How is Raza a like-for-like replacement for Livingstone?

Like Livingstone, Raza can offer 2-3 overs of quality off-spin, especially against the likes of Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, and Rahul Tewatia, the left-handers in the Titans side. If operated wisely from the end where the boundary is bigger on the leg side for the left-hander, Raza could be threatening with his accurate bowling. With 113 wickets in 225 T20s, he is surely a more than good enough option with the ball.

With the bat too, Raza had a fantastic year in 2023, averaging at 51.50 and striking at 135.59. Raza has been the best batting at number four and five as he has scored 1,357 out of his total 1,854 runs while batting at these positions only. Thus, he perfectly fits in Punjab Kings' scheme of things.