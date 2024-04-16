Narine joins Gayle, Simmons in elite list of West Indian centurions in IPL

Sunil Narine became only the third West Indian player to hit a century in the Indian Premier League. After hitting Yuzvendra Chahal for two fours and a six in a row at the Eden Gardens in match 31 of IPL 2024, the Kolkata Knight Riders batter on Tuesday, April 16, joined Chris Gayle and Lends Simmons as the only three players from the Caribbean to go past the 100-run mark in a match.
Check Indian Premier League 2024 full schedule here
Thanks to this century of his, Narine also moved to the third spot in the IPL 2024 Orange Cap leaderboard. In his knock of 109, the southpaw smashed 13 fours and six humungous sixes, targeting the Rajasthan spinner Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin in particular., naam toh suna hi hoga— JioCinema (@JioCinema) April 16, 2024
He scores his maiden in T20s at the iconic Eden Gardens #KKRvRR #TATAIPL #IPLonJioCinema #SunilNarine | @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/TKFSFsc3Lp
Check latest news on Indian Premier League 2024 here
List of West Indian Players with Cneturies in IPL history
Check IPL 2024 Points Table here
|YEAR
|MAT
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4S
|6S
|CT
|ST
|Chris Gayle
|142
|16
|4965
|175*
|39.72
|3333
|148.96
|6
|31
|405
|357
|29
|0
|Lendl Simmons
|29
|2
|1079
|100*
|39.96
|852
|126.64
|1
|11
|109
|44
|10
|0
|Sunil Narine
|168
|20
|1322
|109
|16.12
|802
|164.84
|1
|5
|140
|84
|27
|0