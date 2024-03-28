IPL 2024 - most runs to most sixes: SRH vs MI match breaks many T20 record

IPL 2024 SRH vs MI From most runs to most sixes; game of tumbling records

On March 27, 2024, the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad witnessed to a lot of records during Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Mumbai Indians (MI), but the most important among those was the highest number of runs scored in a T20 match ever.





On March 27, 2024, the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad witnessed to a lot of records during Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Mumbai Indians (MI), but the most important among those was the highest number of runs scored in a T20 match ever.

The aggregate total of 523 runs combining Sunrisers Hyderabad's 277 and Mumbai Indians' 246 have been the most number of runs ever recorded in in T20 match in the history of cricket. It surpassed the total of 517 runs in a match involving West Indies and South Africa, recorded in Centurion in 2023.

Highest aggregate in a Men’s T20 match

523 - SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, IPL 2024

517 - SA vs WI, Centurion, 2023

515 - QG vs MS, Rawalpindi, PSL 2023

506 - Surrey vs Middlesex, The Oval, T20 Blast 2023

501 - Titans vs Knights, Potchefstroom, CSA T20 Challenge 2022

For IPL, this match broke the record by whooping 54 runs as the previous highest for most runs scored in an IPL game was 469 in the match involving Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals in the year 2010

Highest aggregates in an IPL match

523 - SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024

469 - CSK vs RR, Chennai, 2010

459 - PBKS vs KKR, Indore, 2018

458 - PBKS vs LSG, Mohali, 2023





453 - MI vs PBKS, Mumbai WS, 2017

Ishan Kishan. Photo: Sportzpics When it comes to most sixes, this match featured 20 of them scored by the losing team Mumbai and 18 from Sunrisers. With a total of 38 sixes, this game beat the record of most sixes 9in an IPL match held by the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and CSK, which was played in 2018. In that game, 33 sixes were scored.

Most sixes in an IPL game

38 - SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024

33 - RCB vs CSK, Bengaluru, 2018

33 - RR vs CSK, Sharjah, 2020

33 - RCB vs CSK, Bengaluru, 2023





38 is also the highest number of sixes record in any men's T20 match beating the record of 37 sixes record in a match involving Balkh Legends and Kabul Zwanan in an Afghanistan Premier League match held in Sharjah in 2018. 27 sixes were also hit during a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match in 2019 involving St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Jamaica Tallawahs.

Most sixes in a Men’s T20 match

38 - SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, IPL 2024

37 - Balkh Legends v Kabul Zwanan, Sharjah, APL 2018

37 - SNKP vs JT, Basseterre, CPL 2019

36 - Titans vs Knights, Potchefstroom, CSA T20 Challenge 2022

35 - JT vs TKR, Kingston, CPL 2019

35 - SA vs WI, Centurion, 2023

In SRH vs MI match, which Hyderabad won by 31 runs, the joint most number of boundaries ever hit in a single game of IPL, were also recorded. While Sunrisers hit 37 boundaries including 18 sixes, Mumbai sent 32 of them past the boundary line for a total of 69. This equalled the record for most boundaries in a match in IPL, held by CSK and RR for a 2010 game.

Fans during match eight of the Indian Premier League season 17 (IPL 2024) between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on the 27th March 2024. Photo: Sportzpics Highest boundary count (4s+6s) in an IPL match

69 - CSK vs RR, Chennai, 2010

69 - SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024

67 - PBKS vs LSG, Lucknow, 2023

67 - PBKS vs KKR, Indore, 2018

65 - Deccan Chargers vs RR, Hyderabad, 2008