IPL 2024: LSG vs CSK head-to-head, Lucknow pitch report, weather forecast





Check IPL 2024 Points Table here In Match 34 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on April 19 (Friday). Both the teams are at the top half of the points table with Chennai holding the third spot. A win for Chennai will push them to the second spot while Lucknow could move to fourth spot if they win by big margin.

LSG vs CSK Head to head in IPL history

Lucknow and Chennai have came across each other in three occassions only. Both the teams have won one match each while one match ended in a draw.

LSG vs CSK head-to-head at Ekana Stadium

LSG vs CSK head-to-head in Chennai

Matches played: 1

Chennai Super kings won: 1

Lucknow Super Giants won: 0

LSG vs CSK venue-wise head-to-head

LSG vs CSK head-to-head stats At Venues Matches played CSK won LSG won Tie No result Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium 1 - - - 1 Brabourne Stadium 1 - 1 - - MA Chidambaram Stadium 1 1 - - -

Lucknow Stadium key stats

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium City Lucknow Country India Also or previously Known as Ekana International Cricket Stadium First T20 Match 06/11/2018 Last T20 Match 29/01/2023 Matches Played 6 Matches Won by Home Side 3 (50.00%) Matches Won by Touring Side 0 Matches Won by Neutral Side 3 (50.00%) Matches Won Batting First 5 (83.33%) Matches Won Batting Second 1 (16.67%) Matches Won Winning Toss 2 (33.33%) Matches Won Losing Toss 4 (66.67%) Matches Tied 0 (0.00%) Matches with No Result 0 (0.00%) Highest Individual Innings 111* R G Sharma (India) 06/11/2018 v West Indies Best Bowling 5/11 Karim Janat (Afghanistan) 16/11/2019 v West Indies Highest Team Innings 199/2 (India) 24/02/2022 v Sri Lanka Lowest Team Innings No completed innings Highest Run Chase Achieved 101/4 (India) 29/01/2023 v New Zealand Average Runs per Wicket 22.52 Average Runs per Over 7.04 Average Score Batting First 160

Lucknow pitch report for LSG vs CSK match

Compared to the other IPL 2024 venues, the pitch at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium will be a touch slower. The hitters may have trouble scoring against the old ball even if the new ball will come easily off the bat. In order to succeed, the pacers will use more cutters and bowl onto the pitch as the ball gets older. In the meanwhile, the spinners will have adequate support, making the middle overs difficult for the batters.

In Lucknow, teams that bat first have had incredible success, winning six games to the chasing teams' three. Hence, it seems likely that the toss winner will bat first.

Lucknow weather forecast during LSG vs CSK IPL match

According to accuweather.com, the weather in Lucknow is expected to be good for the game of cricket. The temperature is expected to be around 30°C on the match day with 30% humidity, which means dew might not play a huge role on Friday.