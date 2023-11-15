Sensex (1.14%)
Shami becomes first Indian bowler to take 7 wickets in an ODI cricket match

Mohammed Shami also registered the best bowling figures in the ICC ODI World Cup knockouts and broke a 48-year-old record held by Australia's Gary Gilmour.

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami recorded best bowling figures for India in World Cup history

BS Web Team
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 11:23 PM IST
Pacer Mohammed Shami becomes the first Indian bowler in a One Day International (ODI) cricket match to take seven wickets. Shami achieved the best bowling figures for India when it mattered the most in a knockout game - India vs New Zealand semifinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. In India's 70-run victory over the Kiwis, Shami took seven wickets, conceding 57 runs. With this, Shami recorded best bowling figures for India in World Cup history. 6/23 by Ashish Nehra against England in Durban during the 2003 World Cup.

Shami also became the first Indian bowler to take two five-wicket hauls against an opponent in the World Cup.
Two (or more) World Cup five-fors against an opponent

  • 2 - Mitchell Starc vs New Zealand
  • 2 - Mohammed Shami vs New Zealand

Stuart Binny held the previous best bowling figures. He registered his name in the history book in 2014 when his superb effort helped India beat Bangladesh with a bowling figure of 6-4.

Best bowling returns for India in ODIs
  • 7/57 - Mohammed Shami vs NZ, Mumbai WS, 2023 WC
  • 6/4 - Stuart Binny vs BAN, Mirpur, 2014
  • 6/12 - Anil Kumble vs WI, Kolkata, 1993
  • 6/19 - Jasprit Bumrah vs ENG, The Oval, 2022
  • 6/21 - Mohammed Siraj vs SL, Colombo RPS, 2023
  • 6/23 by Ashish Nehra vs ENG, Durban, 2003

Most wickets in a single World Cup edition

Shami also surpassed Zaheer Khan to take the most wickets for India in a single edition of the ODI World Cup. Zaheer Khan held that record for 12 runs before Shami broke that.

  • 27 - Mitchell Starc (2019)
  • 26 - Glenn McGrath (2007)
  • 23 - Chaminda Vaas (2003)
  • 23 - Muttiah Muralitharan (2007)
  • 23 - Shaun Tait (2007)
  • 23 - Mohammed Shami (2023)
  • 21 - Zaheer Khan (2011)
Best bowling returns in a World Cup match

Shami also registered the best bowling figures in the ICC ODI World Cup knockouts and broke a 48-year-old record. Australia's Gary Gilmour six wickets haul came in 1975 against England.

  • 7/15 - Glenn McGrath (AUS) vs NAM, Potchefstroom, 2003
  • 7/20 - Andy Bichel (AUS) vs ENG, Gqeberha, 2003
  • 7/33 - Tim Southee (NZ) vs ENG, Wellington, 2015
  • 7/51 - Winston Davis (WI) vs AUS, Leeds, 1983
  • 7/57 - Mohammed Shami (IND) vs NZ, Mumbai WS, 2023
  • 6/14 by Gary Gilmour (AUS) vs ENG, Leeds, 1975
First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 11:16 PM IST

