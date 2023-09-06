Not picked in India's World Cup squad, Chahal joins Kent for County cricket

Pro Kabaddi auction 2023: Full list of retained players by all 12 PKL teams
PKL 2023 Players' auction postponed due to Asian Games preparations
India World Cup squad analysis: KL Rahul selected, Chahal remains sidelined
From marinated millets to stuffed mushrooms, White House menu for PM Modi
Kohli hits a 100 in his 500th match: How did other players do in theirs?
Asia Cup PAK vs BAN: Haris Rauf, Naseem shine as Pakistan earn clinical win
World Cup: BCCI to release 400,000 tickets, next phase sale on September 8
ENG vs NZ: New Zealand tie T20 series 2-2, win final match by 6 wickets
Will Dravid seek renewal of contract if BCCI offer him one after World Cup?
Asia Cup: Pakistan pace trio too hot to handle, bowl out Bangladesh for 193