Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians explains why Hardik replaced Rohit as captain

Removing Rohit as a skipper was a pure cricketing decision for Mumbai Indians explained head coach Mark Boucher

Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya with owners of Mumbai Indians IPL franchise

Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya with owners of Mumbai Indians IPL franchise. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 2:07 PM IST
Rohit Sharma was replaced as captain of the Mumbai Indians (MI) By Hardik Pandya after a huge week of hype before the Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024) auction. This came as a huge upset for Mumbai Indians and Rohit Sharma's fan. There were effigies burnt and memes made to discredit the owners and in support of Rohit being thrown away from captaincy. 

However, Mark Boucher, the coach of the Mumbai side has explained that it was a pure cricketing decision taken to enhance Rohit’s ability as a player at this point in his career. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Purely a cricketing decision to remove Rohit as captain: Boucher

Boucher, a former South Africa wicket-keeper batter said that in India people get emotionally attached to teams and players, but as coaches, the decision that they had to make was based purely on the cricketing logic. Hardik Pandya was brought back to the MI set up as a player in the transition phase of the team.

"I think it will bring the best out of Rohit as a player. Just let him go out and enjoy and score some good runs," Boucher was quoted as saying to the Smash Sports podcast.

Check latest news on IPL 2024 here

We want Rohit to enjoy as a player

Boucher further said that Rohit has done well as a leader of the side be it for MI or Team India. But the MI head coach feels that with the bat he has been lacking for the past few seasons. That is why the burden was taken off him to let him enjoy himself as a player. 

"He thought that maybe this is the opportunity for him to step in as a player. We believe he got some great value to add and just go out there and enjoy it without the hype of being a captain," Boucher said. 

Also Read

Confirmed: Hardik Pandya traded to Mumbai Indians from GT ahead of IPL 2024

IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans' Hardik Pandya to rejoin Mumbai Indians - Report

IPL 2024 auction: Mumbai snaps Hardik Pandya; Green traded to RCB - Reports

IND vs AFG T20s: Will Hardik Pandya prove his fitness to lead Team India?

World Cup: Babar Azam resigns as Pakistan captain from all 3 formats

Comparisons with Dhoni hurt but there's nobody like him in my life: Pant

IPL 2024: Captains with most matches in the Indian Premier League history

T20 World Cup 2024: Fully fit Deepak Chahar sets sights on India re-entry

T20 World Cup: Hardik Pandya begins bowling full tilt after rehabilitation

Indian Premier League 2024 likely to take place from March 22 to May 26


“He is still going to captain India so that hype's going to be there but when he steps into the IPL maybe just take that extra bit of pressure off him as a captain and maybe we get the best out of Rohit Sharma,” he added.  

Comparison between Rohit and Hardik's captaincy in IPL 

Player Matches Won Lost Tied Win% Runs Avg SR
Rohit Sharma 158 87 67 4 55.06% 3986 30.25 129.37
Hardik Pandya 31 22 9 0 70.97% 833 37.86 133.49



Hardik Pandya a Mumbai Indians boy 

Boucher also praised Pandya for making a name for himself by winning the final in his and his side’s inaugural season in the IPL and making back-to-back finals as captain. But to the South African, the all-rounder is by heart and soul a ‘Mumbai Boy’

"He is a Mumbai Indians boy. He went to another franchise, won the title in his first year, and ended up runner-up in his second year. So there's some very good leadership skills as well," he said. 

The IPL 2024 could be the first outing for Pandya who is recovering from an ankle injury that he picked up during the first half of the ODI World Cup 2023. 


Hardik Pandya batting & fielding Stats yearwise
YEAR MAT NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S CT ST
Career 123 39 2309 91 30.38 1583 145.86 0 10 172 125 65 0
2023 16 4 346 66 31.45 253 136.76 0 2 26 15 8 0
2022 15 4 487 87* 44.27 371 131.27 0 4 49 12 4 0
2021 12 2 127 40* 14.11 112 113.39 0 0 11 5 4 0
2020 14 5 281 60* 35.12 157 178.98 0 1 14 25 6 0
2019 16 6 402 91 44.66 210 191.42 0 1 28 29 11 0
2018 13 4 260 50 28.88 195 133.33 0 1 20 11 8 0
2017 17 9 250 35* 35.71 160 156.25 0 0 11 20 12 0
2016 11 2 44 9 6.28 63 69.84 0 0 4 0 6 0
2015 9 3 112 61* 22.4 62 180.64 0 1 9 8 6 0


Hardik Pandya’s bowling stats yearwise
YEAR MAT BALLS RUNS WKTS BBM AVE ECON SR 4W 5W
Career 123 1202 1763 53 3/17 33.26 8.8 22.68 0 0
2023 16 150 228 3 1/10 76 9.12 50 0 0
2022 15 183 222 8 3/17 27.75 7.28 22.88 0 0
2021 12 0 0 0 - - - - 0 0
2020 14 0 0 0 - - - - 0 0
2019 16 255 390 14 3/20 27.85 9.17 18.21 0 0
2018 13 256 381 18 3/24 21.16 8.92 14.22 0 0
2017 17 156 213 6 2/22 35.5 8.19 26 0 0
2016 11 100 153 3 1/7 51 9.18 33.33 0 0
2015 9 102 176 1 1/13 176 10.35 102 0 0
 

Rohit Sharma IPL runs

Rohit Sharma's form did faltered in the previous two seasons of the IPL. He has also missed many games for the franchise due to injury.

Rohit Sharma’s batting & fielding Stats year-wise
YEAR MAT NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S CT ST
Career 243 28 6211 109* 29.58 4776 130.05 1 42 554 257 98 0
2023 16 0 332 65 20.75 250 132.8 0 2 35 17 1 0
2022 14 0 268 48 19.14 223 120.18 0 0 28 13 7 0
2021 13 0 381 63 29.3 299 127.42 0 1 33 14 1 0
2020 12 0 332 80 27.66 260 127.69 0 3 27 19 6 0
2019 15 1 405 67 28.92 315 128.57 0 2 52 10 4 0
2018 14 2 286 94 23.83 215 133.02 0 2 25 12 8 0
2017 17 2 333 67 23.78 273 121.97 0 3 31 9 10 0
2016 14 3 489 85* 44.45 368 132.88 0 5 49 16 2 0
2015 16 2 482 98* 34.42 333 144.74 0 3 41 21 5 0
2014 15 2 390 59* 30 302 129.13 0 3 31 16 5 0
2013 19 5 538 79* 38.42 409 131.54 0 4 35 28 7 0
2012 17 2 433 109* 30.92 342 126.6 1 3 39 18 13 0
2011 16 3 372 87 33.81 297 125.25 0 3 32 13 7 0
2010 16 2 404 73 28.85 302 133.77 0 3 36 14 9 0
2009 16 3 362 52 27.84 315 114.92 0 1 22 18 5 0
2008 13 1 404 76* 36.72 273 147.98 0 4 38 19 8 0

Topics : Rohit Sharma Hardik Pandya Mumbai Indians Gujarat Titans Indian Premier League IPL auction IPL BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayJio Financial ServicesHow to Save MoneyPaytmHDFC Bank GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon