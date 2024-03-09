Sensex (    %)
                             
IPL 2024: Virat Kohli credits league's success to player-fan 'connect'

Kohli has made himself unavailable for the ongoing five-Test series against England due to personal reasons and is expected to be back for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL opener against Chennai

virat kohli ipl

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2024 | 11:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Sharing his deep affection for the Indian Premier League, star India batter Virat Kohli has credited the T20 tournament's success to the strong "connect" between players and fans.
Kohli has made himself unavailable for the ongoing five-Test series against England due to personal reasons and is expected to be back for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL opener against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on March 22.
"I absolutely love IPL, also because of the camaraderie you share, so many new players you play with, so many players that you've known for a long time who are not from your own country, whom you don't see often," the former RCB skipper told Star Sports.
"There's a reason why everyone loves IPL so much, as there's a connect, both for players and fans," Kohli added.
Kohli further highlighted the limited interaction among players from different teams in various cricket tournaments, including those organised by the ICC global meets.
"You do play all your tournaments which is one team versus another. ICC tournaments come every now and then, but even in ICC tournaments, you don't interact with other players or see the other team, so often," he continued.
"But in IPL, you're probably meeting every team just every second or third day, and that's the beauty of IPL. You are playing in different conditions in a different city with a different team. Everybody has a different kind of determination at various stages of the tournament and such magical moments are being created," he added.

First Published: Mar 09 2024 | 11:15 AM IST

