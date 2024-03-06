Sensex (    %)
                        
IPL 2024: Amidst 'new season new role' saga MS Dhoni lands in Chennai

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni landed here on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season.

MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant

MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 6:21 AM IST

The defending champions posted a picture of Dhoni, who led them to their fifth title last season, exiting a vehicle on social media, captioning it "#THA7A Dharisanam!"

Speculation is rife that this season will be Dhoni's final one as a player.
Last year, the 42-year-old mostly came out to bat towards the fag end of CSK innings.
CSK began their pre-season training camp on Saturday with the first batch of CSK players landing here a day before.
The players who have arrived so far include Deepak Chahar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Mandal, Shaik Rasheed and Nishant Sindhu (all-rounder).
CSK will open their IPL 2024 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on March 22.

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 6:21 AM IST

