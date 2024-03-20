IPL 2024: What will be KKR's playing 11 if Shreyas Iyer misses the opener?

Shreyas Iyer's fitness in question might not be part of Kolkata Knight Rider's Playing 11 ahead of the KKR vs SRH match in IPL 2024. Photo: Shreyas Iyer Twitter

Shreyas Iyer, who participated in the inter-squad match of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday, March 19, might not be available to play the opener of the team against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, March 23 at the Eden Gardens.

Iyer, who was injured during the final of the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 between Mumbai and Vidarbha, has not recovered fully from his back spasm. Even during the India vs England Test series, Iyer was released from the team due to injury.





For Iyer, IPL 2024 is going to be very crucial as he is facing an uphill task of retaining his place in the Indian side. Already out of the Test set-up, an under-performing IPL might lead to his ouster from the limited overs team as well.



ALSO READ: Surya not fit for opener! MI Playing 11 vs GT in IPL 2024 match on March 24 The clarity on Shreyas' injury is yet to be determined and if he does not play, it might lead to changes in the KKR side. Nitish Rana, the vice-captain could take charge of the team.For Iyer, IPL 2024 is going to be very crucial as he is facing an uphill task of retaining his place in the Indian side. Already out of the Test set-up, an under-performing IPL might lead to his ouster from the limited overs team as well.

Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 for the match against SRH

KKR would be looking at Iyer as their sheet anchor around whom the team plays. However, if he fails to play in the first match, someone like Manish Pandey would come into the picture as a like-for-like replacement.

The team would also look at Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Suyyash Sharma as two impact players depending on whether they are bowling or batting.

Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11

Phil Salt, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy,