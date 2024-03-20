Angel One signs strategic partnership deal with Indian Premier League

Fintech firm Angel One on Wednesday, March 20, signed a five-year strategic partnership deal with the Indian Premier League (IPL). The company has onboarded itself on the IPL bandwagon as an Associate Partner to reach the 'diverse sports audience of the IPL platform to promote financial awareness and empowerment in the country, especially among young Indians'.

What does Angel One do?

Angel One, one of the six official associate partners for IPL 2024, continues its dedication to simplifying financial investing and trading. It is the largest listed retail stock broking house in India, in terms of active clients on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited. Angel One is a technology-led financial services company, providing broking, financial and advisory services, margin funding and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients.

Prabhakar Tiwari, Chief Growth Officer, Angel One Limited, while speaking on the completion of the deal said, "We are incredibly excited to partner with BCCI for IPL 2024."

"Cricket holds a special place in India, transcending beyond just a sport. The IPL's immense reach provides us with a unique opportunity to empower millions of cricket enthusiasts with the knowledge and tools they need to make informed financial decisions. Through this seamless integration of sports and fintech, our aim is to actively promote financial awareness in India," he added.

On the other hand, Dinesh D. Thakkar, Chairman & Managing Director, of Angel One Limited said, “IPL is an esteemed event that has experienced growth in both reputation and engagement throughout the years, a development that mirrors the growth of Angel One as one of the prominent fintech players in India."



The IPL starts on Friday, March 22 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai with the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)