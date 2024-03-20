Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

It's a dream of mine to know how it feels like winning IPL trophy: Kohli

Virat Kohli said: "When they won it (WPL), we were watching. Hopefully, we can double it up with the trophies and that will be something truly special"

Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Photo: @RCBtweets

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Star batter Virat Kohli on Tuesday hoped to emulate the Royal Challengers Bengaluru women's WPL winning feat and add the IPL trophy to the team's cabinet in the upcoming edition of the league, starting from March 22.
The Royal Challengers defeated Delhi Capitals on Sunday to clinch the Women's Premier League in the second edition itself, but their male counterparts have been waiting for the title-winning moment for the last 16 years.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"It was absolutely amazing. When they won it (WPL), we were watching. Hopefully, we can double it up with the trophies and that will be something truly special," said Kohli during the RCB Unbox event here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Check Indian Premier League 2024 full schedule here
Kohli, who will start his 17th season with the RCB in IPL 2024, said he would bank on his skillsets and experience to translate the dream of winning the IPL trophy into reality this year.
"That's a dream of mine to know what it feels like winning an IPL trophy. I will be here, be a part of the team that wins the trophy for the first time.

 
"I will try my very best with my abilities, my experience to be able to do that for the fans and the franchise," said the former captain of RCB.
Kohli, the highest run-getter in the IPL, said his commitment to RCB and high-intensity approach would remain unwavering.
"It is because of the way we play our cricket, our commitment and the passion that we saw over the years that we have such a fanbase.

Check latest news on Indian Premier League 2024 here
"So, that's not going to change and that's my promise every year to the fans, to the team and to everyone involved," he added.
RCB renamed

Heeding to a long-standing plea from various quarters, the Royal Challengers Bangalore has been officially renamed as Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of this year's IPL, a mark of respect to the city's tradition.

Also Read

Champions Trophy 2025: Race for qualification heats up in World Cup 2023

Champions Trophy 2025: Qualification scenarios, Teams, venue, winners list

Indian Street Premier League: Full schedule, teams, owners, live streaming

World Cup 2023: Special to equal my hero's record - Kohli on 49th ODI ton

IPL 2024 auction: Cameron Green traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore

Fit-again Rishabh Pant appointed Delhi Capitals captain for IPL 2024

Watch Starc puts on a spirited show in KKR's warmup match ahead of IPL 2024

Suryakumar Yadav certain to miss Mumbai Indians' season opener in IPL 2024

RCB has been officially renamed as Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of IPL

IPL to introduce Smart Replay System to bolster accuracy in decision making

Meanwhile, R Vinay Kumar, the former India, Karnataka and RCB pacer, was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame during a function that was attended by RCB skippers Faf du Plessis and Smriti Mandhana.

 
The RCB women's team, who was given a guard of honour by their male colleagues, also conducted a trophy walk around the field to loud cheers by a near capacity crowd.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Virat Kohli Indian Premier League Royal Challengers Bangalore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 1:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEMaruti Suzuki Share PriceHoli 2024ZomatoIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon