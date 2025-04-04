Friday, April 04, 2025 | 07:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025, CSK vs DC: Will Dhoni captain Super Kings in Chennai on April 5?

IPL 2025, CSK vs DC: Will Dhoni captain Super Kings in Chennai on April 5?

CSK's regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad missed the training session on Friday in Chennai

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni (PIC: Sportzpics for BCCI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a massive update before Chennai Super Kings’ third home game of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, it has been reported by The Indian Express that CSK’s former skipper MS Dhoni will be leading his team in the absence of regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. CSK’s coach Mike Hussey, during the pre-match press conference on Friday, confirmed that Ruturaj missed the training session after being hit on the head during CSK’s last game against RR at Guwahati. However, he did not confirm that Gaikwad would be missing Saturday’s game, but he did mention that if he misses out Dhoni can step up for the role. 
 
Ruturaj Gaikwad’s injury update 
According to Indian Express, Gaikwad sustained a forearm injury after being struck on his right arm by a Tushar Deshpande delivery during CSK’s last match against Rajasthan Royals. Reports suggest that Gaikwad did not train ahead of the game, and batting coach Mike Hussey mentioned that a final decision on his availability would be taken before the match. Hussey added that Gaikwad’s injury was still sore but improving, and the team remained hopeful that he would be fit in time. 

Also Read

IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) live score updates from Lucknow's Ekana Stadium

LSG vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Marsh-Markram take LSG off to a flyer against MI

LSG vs MI

IPL 2025: LSG vs MI playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

LSG vs MI

IPL 2025 LSG vs MI: Lucknow pitch report, Ekana Stadium key stats

PremiumIPL, TV, JioStar, Indian Premier League

As ad rates go through the roof, CTV emerges IPL's impact player

LSG vs MI

IPL 2025: LSG vs MI playing 11, players' stats, batter vs bowler match-ups

 
MS Dhoni: The likely captaincy choice 
With no clear captaincy replacement, MS Dhoni is expected to take charge. When asked about potential candidates, Mike Hussey made a subtle reference to Dhoni, indicating that there was a “young guy behind the stumps with some experience in the role” who could step up.
 
Head-to-head record and match importance 
Historically, CSK have dominated DC at Chepauk, winning 19 out of 30 encounters, while Delhi have won 11. However, with DC in strong form, a victory could push them to the top of the points table. Meanwhile, CSK are in dire need of a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.
 
With MS Dhoni potentially leading the team, the game is set to be a high-stakes contest, as CSK fans eagerly await their team’s comeback in IPL 2025.
 

More From This Section

LSG vs MI

IPL 2025: LSG vs MI head-to-head record, key toss stats at Lucknow's Ekana

Rohit Sharma

IPL 2025, LSG vs MI: Here's why Rohit Sharma not playing today in Lucknow?

LSG vs MI

IPL 2025 LSG vs MI live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL match live?

KKR

Highest successful run chases at Kolkata's Eden Gardens in IPL history

LSG vs MI

IPL 2025: Key player battles to look for in LSG vs MI cricket match

Topics : MS Dhoni Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLSG vs MI LIVE ScoreGold and Silver Price TodayPSEB Class 8th ResultTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVELSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon