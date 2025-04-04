IPL 2025 LSG vs MI live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL match live?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 16th match of IPL 2025 at Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 4. Following a defeat to Punjab Kings in their previous outing, LSG will be eager to bounce back and secure their second win of the season. The team will look to put their loss behind and focus on getting back on track with a strong performance against MI, who will also be aiming to maintain their momentum in the competition. Check IPL 2025 Match 16: LSG vs MI LIVE SCORE, MATCH UPDATES AND FULL SCORECARD here Will MI break the Group Stage Jinx vs LSG? Super Giants have dominated Indians in their IPL encounters, leading 5-1 overall. Notably, Mumbai have never defeated Lucknow in a group-stage game, with their only victory coming in the Eliminator of IPL 2023. Captain Rishabh Pant, who have been under his own owner's scanner, aims to maintain their strong record, while skipper Hardik Pandya seeks to break the group-stage jinx. LSG vs MI - Lucknow's Ekana Stadium stats | LSG vs MI Playing 11 and player match-up stats | HEAD-TO-HEAD
IPL 2025 LSG vs MI broadcast details
|IPL 2025 LSG vs MI broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2025 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
How to watch LSG vs MI in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information
When will the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians take place in IPL 2025?
The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place on April 4 (Friday).
What is the venue for the Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2025?
The match will be held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 4.
What time will the toss take place for the Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the IPL 2025 match between LSG and MI will take place at 7 pm IST.
When will the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 begin on April 4?
The IPL 2025 match between LSG and MI will start at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians in India?
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2025 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians.
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians in India?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2025 matches on their app and website.