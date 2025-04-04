Friday, April 04, 2025 | 06:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025 LSG vs MI live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL match live?

IPL 2025 LSG vs MI live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL match live?

Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2025 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians.

LSG vs MI

LSG vs MI

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 16th match of IPL 2025 at Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 4. Following a defeat to Punjab Kings in their previous outing, LSG will be eager to bounce back and secure their second win of the season. The team will look to put their loss behind and focus on getting back on track with a strong performance against MI, who will also be aiming to maintain their momentum in the competition.  Check IPL 2025 Match 16: LSG vs MI LIVE SCORE, MATCH UPDATES AND FULL SCORECARD here   Will MI break the Group Stage Jinx vs LSG?  Super Giants have dominated Indians in their IPL encounters, leading 5-1 overall. Notably, Mumbai have never defeated Lucknow in a group-stage game, with their only victory coming in the Eliminator of IPL 2023. Captain Rishabh Pant, who have been under his own owner's scanner, aims to maintain their strong record, while skipper Hardik Pandya seeks to break the group-stage jinx.  LSG vs MI - Lucknow's Ekana Stadium stats | LSG vs MI Playing 11 and player match-up stats | HEAD-TO-HEAD   
 
 
IPL 2025 LSG vs MI broadcast details
 
IPL 2025 LSG vs MI broadcast details
Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet
 
How to watch LSG vs MI in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information
 
When will the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians take place in IPL 2025?

Also Read

IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) live score updates from Lucknow's Ekana Stadium

LSG vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: All eyes on Rishabh Pant form; Toss at 7 PM IST

PremiumIPL, TV, JioStar, Indian Premier League

IPL sees higher ad rates in CTV segment, but no change in linear TV

LSG vs MI

IPL 2025: LSG vs MI head-to-head record, key toss stats at Lucknow's Ekana

LSG vs MI

IPL 2025: LSG vs MI playing 11, players' stats, batter vs bowler match-ups

Virat Kohli

Is 2027 ODI World Cup Kohli's swansong? Here's what he said on future plans

 
The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place on April 4 (Friday).
 
What is the venue for the Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2025?
 
The match will be held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 4.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2025?
 
The toss for the IPL 2025 match between LSG and MI will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
When will the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 begin on April 4?
 
The IPL 2025 match between LSG and MI will start at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians in India?
 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2025 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians in India?
 
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2025 matches on their app and website.

More From This Section

LSG vs MI

IPL 2025 LSG vs MI: Lucknow pitch report, Ekana Stadium key stats

LSG vs MI

IPL 2025: LSG vs MI playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

LSG vs MI

IPL 2025: Key player battles to look for in LSG vs MI cricket match

IPL 2025

IPL 2025 points table: SRH, KKR, MI rankings; orange and purple cap holders

KKR vs SRH

KKR vs SRH HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2025: Dominant KKR beat SRH by 80 runs to get 1st home win

Topics : Indian Premier League Lucknow Super Giants Mumbai Indians T20 cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLSG vs MI LIVE ScoreGold and Silver Price TodayPSEB Class 8th ResultTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVELSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon