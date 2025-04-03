Highest successful run chases at Kolkata's Eden Gardens in IPL history

Eden Gardens, Kolkata Knight Riders’ home ground, has witnessed some thrilling run-chases in the history of the Indian Premier League.
There's something about Eden Gardens that makes it an ideal ground for chasing high totals. The pitch often remains flat, offering perfect conditions for batsmen to get comfortable and accumulate runs.
As the new season is underway, let's reflect on some of the most remarkable run-chases at Eden Gardens, where more records could be shattered.
Highest Run-Chase at Eden Gardens in IPL History
The record for the highest run-chase at Eden Gardens is held by Punjab Kings in 2024. They successfully chased down an enormous target of 261 set by Kolkata Knight Riders, with Jonny Bairstow smashing an unbeaten 108 off 48 balls and Shashank Singh contributing a fiery 68* off 28 balls. This chase marked Eden Gardens’ biggest ever in IPL history.
|Highest successfull run chases in IPL at Eden Gardens
|Match Date
|Chasing Team
|Target Score
|Opponent
|April 26, 2024
|Punjab Kings
|262/2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|April 16, 2024
|Rajasthan Royals
|224/8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|April 4, 2010
|Kings XI Punjab
|204/2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|May 24, 2022
|Gujarat Titans
|191/3
|Rajasthan Royals
|April 13, 2016
|Mumbai Indians
|188/4
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|April 21, 2017
|Gujarat Lions
|188/6
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|May 16, 2015
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|186/1
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|May 9, 2015
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|184/9
|Kings XI Punjab
|March 24, 2019
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|183/4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|May 8, 2023
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|182/5
|Punjab Kings