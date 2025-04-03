Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 10:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Highest successful run chases at Kolkata's Eden Gardens in IPL history

The record for the highest run chase at Eden Gardens is held by Punjab Kings in 2024. They successfully chased down an enormous target of 261 set by the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Shashwat Nishant
Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 10:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Eden Gardens, Kolkata Knight Riders’ home ground, has witnessed some thrilling run-chases in the history of the Indian Premier League.
 
There's something about Eden Gardens that makes it an ideal ground for chasing high totals. The pitch often remains flat, offering perfect conditions for batsmen to get comfortable and accumulate runs.
 
As the new season is underway, let's reflect on some of the most remarkable run-chases at Eden Gardens, where more records could be shattered. 
 
Highest Run-Chase at Eden Gardens in IPL History 
 
The record for the highest run-chase at Eden Gardens is held by Punjab Kings in 2024. They successfully chased down an enormous target of 261 set by Kolkata Knight Riders, with Jonny Bairstow smashing an unbeaten 108 off 48 balls and Shashank Singh contributing a fiery 68* off 28 balls. This chase marked Eden Gardens’ biggest ever in IPL history. 
Highest successfull run chases in IPL at Eden Gardens
Match Date Chasing Team Target Score Opponent
April 26, 2024 Punjab Kings 262/2 Kolkata Knight Riders
April 16, 2024 Rajasthan Royals 224/8 Kolkata Knight Riders
April 4, 2010 Kings XI Punjab 204/2 Kolkata Knight Riders
May 24, 2022 Gujarat Titans 191/3 Rajasthan Royals
April 13, 2016 Mumbai Indians 188/4 Kolkata Knight Riders
April 21, 2017 Gujarat Lions 188/6 Kolkata Knight Riders
May 16, 2015 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 186/1 Kolkata Knight Riders
May 9, 2015 Kolkata Knight Riders 184/9 Kings XI Punjab
March 24, 2019 Kolkata Knight Riders 183/4 Sunrisers Hyderabad
May 8, 2023 Kolkata Knight Riders 182/5 Punjab Kings
 

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 10:45 PM IST

