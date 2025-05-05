Monday, May 05, 2025 | 10:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025: Hyderabad will be knocked out if SRH vs DC ends in no result

SRH vs DC, Hyderabad weather updates: Rain suddenly came just after the end of 1st innings, which saw SRH restricting Delhi Capitals for just 133 runs.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 9:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The IPL 2025 encounter between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad saw the visitors post 133/7 in their 20 overs courtesy of a brilliant bowling performance by Pat Cummins and co.    As soon as fans were expecting the SRH batter to come out to bat, the rain gods didn't spare the match and it is now raining in Hyderabad. The covers are on now with the pitch totally covered at the moment.  With the delay to the 2nd innings confirmed, it will not turn out well for SRH if the match points are shared on th enight as it will mean that last year's finalists will be out of contention for the playoffs this year.  With the rain looking on the heavier side, overs won't start to be reduced before 10:30 PM IST.   
 
SRH playoffs qualification only chance  This is the last chance for SRH to stay alive in the playoff race as a loss today could see them get knocked out of the playoffs this year. Only 2 points tonight could do for SRH if they are to continue fighting in the league.
 
What if the match gets abandoned?  If the match gets abandoned, both teams will be given a point each which won't be enough for SRh and will see them getting knocked out of the playoff race on the night.
 
How many SRH has to bat for a result in Today's match?  Hyderabad has to at least bat for 5 overs in order to get a result according to the DRS system on the night. Failing to do so will see the match getting abandoned and points shared on the night.
 
Hyderabad hourly weather forecast  The hourly weather forecast according to Accuweather shows 22% chance of rain till 10 PM while the percentage drops to 17% at 11 PM. 
 
What is DLS method in cricket?  The Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method is a mathematical system used in limited-overs cricket to calculate a new target score for the team batting second when play is disrupted by rain or other interruptions.

Indian Premier League Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi Capitals

First Published: May 05 2025 | 9:36 PM IST

