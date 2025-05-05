Monday, May 05, 2025 | 08:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: Kagiso Rabada to make GT return following one month suspension

IPL 2025: Kagiso Rabada to make GT return following one month suspension

Following the completion of his suspension, Rabada is now eligible to participate in the IPL playoffs and is expected to be available for South Africa's World Test Championship final against Australia

Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 8:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been cleared to return to competitive cricket after serving a one-month provisional suspension for testing positive for a recreational drug. The 29-year-old had initially withdrawn from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, citing personal reasons, but later revealed that the decision was due to the positive drug test.  The South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) confirmed that Rabada tested positive for a "substance of abuse" during the SA20 T20 competition in January 2025, with the adverse finding communicated to him on April 1. Such substances typically carry a three-month suspension, which can be reduced to one month if the athlete completes a treatment program. Rabada fulfilled this requirement, leading to the reduction of his suspension. 
 
 
Rabada available for GT in IPL 2025  Following the completion of his suspension, Rabada is now eligible to participate for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL playoffs and is expected to be available for South Africa's World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's in June. He expressed deep regret over the incident, acknowledging the support of his team, agent, and legal counsel during the ordeal. Rabada emphasized his commitment to returning to the sport with renewed passion and dedication.
 
Despite the controversy, Rabada remains one of the premier fast bowlers in world cricket, with 327 Test wickets to his name. His return to the field is anticipated to bolster both his IPL franchise, Gujarat Titans, and the South African national team in their upcoming international engagements.

More From This Section

SRH vs DC

IPL 2025: SRH vs DC pitch report, highest score, Hyderabad stadium stats

SRH vs DC Head-to-Head

IPL 2025: SRH vs DC head-to-head, Hyderabad weather forecast, toss stats

Rishabh Pant

Playoff dream still alive, we can surely turn things around: Rishabh Pant

Shreyas Iyer

Sending Inglis at No. 3 was Iyer's call: PBKS coach Ricky Ponting

Arshdeep Singh, Arshdeep

Enjoying it and taking each day as it comes: PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh

Topics : Indian Premier League Gujarat Titans Kagiso Rabada

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 05 2025 | 8:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEPaytm Q4 Results 2025Bank of Baroda Q4 results 2025Adani US Bribery ChargesMahindra and Mahindra Q4 ResultsDelhi weather TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon