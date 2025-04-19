IPL 2025: Key player battles and batter-bowler match-ups for RR vs LSG

In what would be the last straight fixture of IPL 2025, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur today. This will be a crucial match for both sides as, with the league stage of the tournament almost halfway done, the race for playoffs will start to heat up from now on.
LSG, who lost their last game to Chennai Super Kings, will be looking to jump back into the top four rankings if they manage to overcome the RR challenge, who, on the other hand, desperately need a win to keep themselves alive in the tournament.
Both teams are heavily dependent on their batting line-up for the win, especially their top order, which means the battle today will come down to who puts on a better show with the ball.
For the home side RR, the burden of bowling will fall on the shoulders of Jofra Archer and Sandeep Sharma, who, despite the team losing games regularly, have been consistent in their last few matches. Their spinners, however, need to step up their game vs LSG if they wish to win.
On the other hand, for LSG, it is their spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Digvesh Rathi who are keeping their bowling line-up intact, but the pacers leaking runs in the powerplay and at the death will be something they need to take care of vs RR.
So, before these two teams tackle the field in Jaipur against each other, let us take a look at how their batters and bowlers have performed against each other so far, in the IPL and T20s overall.
RR vs LSG key player battles
|RR Batters vs LSG Bowlers
|Batter
|Bowler
|Format
|Inns
|Runs
|Outs
|Avg
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Avesh Khan
|IPL
|3
|20
|0
|—
|154
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Shahbaz Ahmed
|IPL
|3
|17
|1
|17
|213
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Shardul Thakur
|IPL
|4
|26
|0
|—
|200
|Sanju Samson
|Avesh Khan
|IPL
|4
|28
|1
|28
|108
|Sanju Samson
|Ravi Bishnoi
|IPL
|7
|75
|0
|—
|167
|Sanju Samson
|Shardul Thakur
|IPL
|9
|40
|1
|40
|129
|Sanju Samson
|Shardul Thakur
|T20s
|11
|46
|2
|23
|118
|Nitish Rana
|Avesh Khan
|IPL
|5
|29
|2
|14.5
|126
|Nitish Rana
|Ravi Bishnoi
|IPL
|3
|10
|1
|10
|91
|Nitish Rana
|Ravi Bishnoi
|T20s
|4
|23
|1
|23
|115
|Nitish Rana
|Shardul Thakur
|IPL
|6
|29
|1
|29
|121
|Riyan Parag
|Akash Deep
|T20s
|2
|33
|0
|—
|157
|Riyan Parag
|Ravi Bishnoi
|IPL
|3
|15
|1
|15
|100
|Riyan Parag
|Shardul Thakur
|IPL
|2
|10
|1
|10
|91
|Riyan Parag
|Shahbaz Ahmed
|T20s
|6
|52
|1
|52
|141
|Dhruv Jurel
|Ravi Bishnoi
|T20s
|3
|10
|0
|—
|111
|Shimron Hetmyer
|Avesh Khan
|T20s
|5
|53
|1
|53
|212
|Shimron Hetmyer
|Mitchell Marsh
|T20s
|3
|25
|1
|25
|125
|Shimron Hetmyer
|Ravi Bishnoi
|T20s
|6
|24
|3
|8
|65
|LSG Batters vs RR Bowlers
|Batter
|Bowler
|Format
|Inns
|Runs
|Outs
|Avg
|SR
|Aiden Markram
|Maheesh Theekshana
|T20s
|10
|86
|1
|86
|139
|Aiden Markram
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|T20s
|4
|17
|2
|8.5
|71
|Mitchell Marsh
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|T20s
|4
|32
|1
|32
|160
|Nicholas Pooran
|Fazalhaq Farooqi
|T20s
|4
|37
|0
|—
|176
|Nicholas Pooran
|Jofra Archer
|T20s
|7
|39
|3
|13
|108
|Nicholas Pooran
|Maheesh Theekshana
|T20s
|8
|103
|0
|—
|159
|Nicholas Pooran
|Sandeep Sharma
|IPL
|6
|33
|2
|16.5
|144
|Nicholas Pooran
|Tushar Deshpande
|IPL
|4
|21
|1
|21
|175
|Nicholas Pooran
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|T20s
|7
|31
|2
|15.5
|155
|Rishabh Pant
|Jofra Archer
|IPL
|3
|25
|0
|—
|167
|Rishabh Pant
|Jofra Archer
|T20s
|6
|40
|1
|40
|174
|Rishabh Pant
|Riyan Parag
|IPL
|4
|51
|0
|—
|222
|Rishabh Pant
|Sandeep Sharma
|IPL
|8
|28
|1
|28
|97
|Rishabh Pant
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|T20s
|4
|35
|0
|—
|135
|David Miller
|Jofra Archer
|T20s
|4
|17
|2
|8.5
|94
|David Miller
|Sandeep Sharma
|IPL
|3
|13
|2
|6.5
|118