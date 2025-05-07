IPL 2025: KKR vs CSK live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 57th match of IPL 2025. This year’s tournament features 74 matches across 13 cities over the span of two months, as the excitement of the IPL takes over. The playoffs will begin with Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator in Hyderabad on May 20 and 21, followed by Qualifier 2 and the final in Kolkata on May 23 and 25, respectively.
KKR kept their playoff hopes alive with a narrow one-run victory over Rajasthan Royals in their last outing. They currently sit sixth on the table with five wins and five losses, and must win all their remaining games to stay in the race for the playoffs.
Meanwhile, CSK are at the bottom of the standings, with only three wins from eleven matches. They are already out of playoff contention and will be playing only for pride. In their most recent game, they suffered a close two-run loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
IPL 2025 KKR vs CSK broadcast details
|IPL 2025: KKR vs CSK broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2025 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
Also Read
How to watch KKR vs CSK in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information
When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings take place in IPL 2025?
The KKR vs CSK match is scheduled for Saturday, 7 May 2025.
What is the venue for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2025?
The match will take place at Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata.
What time will the toss take place for the KKR vs CSK match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the KKR vs CSK match in IPL 2025 will be held at 7:00 P.M. IST.
When will the KKR vs CSK match in IPL 2025 start?
The KKR vs CSK match in IPL 2025 will begin at 7:30 P.M. IST.
Where to watch the live telecast in India?
The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.
Where to stream the KKR vs CSK match live in India?
You can live stream the match on JioHotstar via the app and website.