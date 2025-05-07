Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 08:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / MS Dhoni becomes the first wicketkeeper to claim 200 dismissals in IPL

MS Dhoni becomes the first wicketkeeper to claim 200 dismissals in IPL

Out of MS Dhoni's 200 dismissals as a wicketkeeper in the IPL, 153 are catches while 47 are stumpings

MS Dhoni, Dhoni, CSK

Chennai Super Kings’ captain MS Dhoni. (Photo: PTI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 8:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former India and current Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni added yet another milestone to his name during CSK’s match against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens today, as he is now the only wicketkeeper in IPL history to claim 200 dismissals.
 
Dhoni started the game with 198 dismissals as a wicketkeeper to his name, but in a single over of Noor Ahmed, he first stumped Sunil Narine before taking a slick catch of Angkrish Raghuvanshi three balls later, taking his total to 200. Of Dhoni’s 200 dismissals, 153 are catches while 47 are stumpings. 
 
 
Dinesh Karthik is in second spot with 174 dismissals to his name, while Wriddhiman Saha and Rishabh Pant are next with 113 and 100 dismissals to their names, respectively.
 
Most dismissals as a wicketkeeper in IPL: 
Player Span Mat Inns Dismissed Ct St
MS Dhoni (CSK/RPS) 2008–2025 276 269 200 153 47
KD Karthik (Multiple Teams) 2008–2024 257 235 174 137 37
WP Saha (Multiple Teams) 2008–2024 170 149 113 87 26
RR Pant (DC/LSG) 2016–2025 122 112 100 76 24
RV Uthappa (Multiple Teams) 2008–2022 205 114 90 58 32
Q de Kock (Multiple Teams) 2013–2025 114 98 84 68 16
PA Patel (Multiple Teams) 2008–2019 139 122 81 65 16
SV Samson (DC/RR) 2013–2025 175 112 78 61 17
NV Ojha (DC/RR/SRH) 2009–2018 113 111 75 65 10
AC Gilchrist (DCH/KXIP) 2008–2013 80 80 67 51 16
KL Rahul (Multiple Teams) 2013–2025 142 82 66 59 7
Ishan Kishan (GL/MI/SRH) 2016–2025 116 61 53 48 5
JM Sharma (PBKS/RCB) 2022–2025 51 48 43 38 5
KC Sangakkara (Multiple) 2008–2013 71 51 43 34 9
AB de Villiers (DC/RCB) 2008–2021 184 52 36 28 8
JC Buttler (GT/MI/RR) 2016–2025 118 41 29 26 3
H Klaasen (RCB/RR/SRH) 2018–2025 46 40 26 19 7
JM Bairstow (PBKS/SRH) 2019–2024 50 28 24 20 4
SP Goswami (Multiple) 2008–2020 31 28 23 16 7
KM Jadhav (Multiple) 2010–2023 95 33 23 16 7
MS Bisla (KKR/KXIP/RCB) 2010–2015 39 30 22 15 7
 

MS Dhoni Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders

First Published: May 07 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

