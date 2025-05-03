IPL 2025 points table: RCB, PBKS, KKR, LSG rankings; top batters, bowlers

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) would have one of their foot in the playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), if they manage to defend 214-run target against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who are already knocked out, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru today.
Meanwhile, the IPL 2025 points table are set to witness significant changes after the double header on Sunday (May 4).
Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals will be in action tomorrow and the first three teams still have chance to make it to the playoffs.
PBKS are at the 4th spot, while Lucknow and KKR are at the 6th and 7th position respectively.
Rajasthan are the only second team after CSK to be knocked out of IPL 2025.
|IPL Points Table 2025
|Rank
|Teams
|M
|W
|L
|NR(No Result)
|P
|NRR
|1
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|7
|4
|0
|14
|1.274
|2
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|7
|3
|0
|14
|0.867
|3
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|7
|3
|0
|14
|0.521
|4
|Punjab Kings
|10
|6
|3
|1
|13
|0.199
|5
|Delhi Capitals
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|0.362
|6
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|5
|5
|0
|10
|-0.325
|7
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|4
|5
|1
|9
|0.271
|8
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|3
|8
|0
|6
|-0.78
|9
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|10
|3
|7
|0
|6
|-1.192
|10
|Chennai Super Kings
|10
|2
|8
|0
|4
|-1.211
Check IPL 2025 points table, team rankings and leaderboard here
IPL 2025 key stats
IPL 2025 orange cap holder
Virat Kohli is holding the orange cap with 505 runs in 11 matches. He is closely followed by Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan (504 runs). Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav is at the third spot with 475 runs in 11 matches followed by Jos Buttler (470) and Shubman Gill (465).
|Top 10 run-scorers in IPL 2025
|Rank
|Player
|Matches
|Inns
|Runs
|Avg
|Sr
|4s
|6s
|1
|Virat Kohli
|11
|11
|505
|63.12
|143.47
|39
|13
|2
|Sai Sudharsan
|10
|10
|504
|50.4
|154.13
|55
|16
|3
|Suryakumar Yadav
|11
|11
|475
|67.86
|172.73
|46
|26
|4
|Jos Buttler
|10
|10
|470
|78.33
|169.06
|46
|21
|5
|Shubman Gill
|10
|10
|465
|51.67
|162.02
|48
|15
|6
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|11
|11
|439
|43.9
|154.04
|41
|24
|7
|Nicholas Pooran
|10
|10
|404
|44.89
|203.02
|33
|34
|8
|Mitchell Marsh
|9
|9
|378
|42
|158.82
|36
|20
|9
|KL Rahul
|9
|9
|371
|53
|146.06
|29
|16
|10
|Shreyas Iyer
|10
|10
|360
|51.43
|180.9
|23
|25
IPL 2025 purple cap holder
Gujarat's Prasidh Krishna is currently holding the purple cap with 19 wickets in 10 matches. He is followed by RCB's Josh Hazlewood (18 wickets) and CSK's Noor Ahmad (16 wickets).
|Top 10 highest wicket-takers in IPL 2025
|Rank
|Player
|Matches
|Overs
|Balls
|Wkts
|Avg
|Runs
|4-fers
|5-fers
|1
|Prasidh Krishna
|10
|39
|234
|19
|15.37
|292
|1
|-
|2
|Josh Hazlewood
|10
|36.5
|221
|18
|17.28
|311
|1
|-
|3
|Noor Ahmad
|11
|39
|234
|16
|19.62
|314
|1
|-
|4
|Trent Boult
|11
|38.1
|229
|16
|21
|336
|1
|-
|5
|Mohammed Siraj
|10
|38
|228
|14
|24.29
|340
|1
|-
|6
|Khaleel Ahmed
|11
|38.4
|232
|14
|27.21
|381
|-
|-
|7
|Mitchell Starc
|10
|36
|216
|14
|26.14
|366
|-
|1
|8
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|10
|39
|234
|13
|21.46
|279
|-
|-
|9
|Arshdeep Singh
|10
|32.2
|194
|13
|21.15
|275
|-
|-
|10
|Krunal Pandya
|11
|33
|198
|13
|21.69
|282
|1
|-