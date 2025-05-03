Saturday, May 03, 2025 | 10:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025 points table: RCB, PBKS, KKR, LSG rankings; top batters, bowlers

IPL 2025 points table: RCB, PBKS, KKR, LSG rankings; top batters, bowlers

Check the team rankings of RCB, PBKS, MI, SRH, KKR, LSG, DC, CSK, RR, GT on IPL 2025 points table. Virat Kohli is currently holding the orange cap while purple cap is with GT's Prasidh Krishna

IPL 2025 key stats: Virat Kohli has 505 runs and Prasidh Krishna has 19 wickets

Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 10:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) would have one of their foot in the playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), if they manage to defend 214-run target against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who are already knocked out, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru today.  
 
Meanwhile, the IPL 2025 points table are set to witness significant changes after the double header on Sunday (May 4). 
 
Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals will be in action tomorrow and the first three teams still have chance to make it to the playoffs. 
 
PBKS are at the 4th spot, while Lucknow and KKR are at the 6th and 7th position respectively.
 
Rajasthan are the only second team after CSK to be knocked out of IPL 2025. 
 
IPL Points Table 2025
Rank Teams M W L NR(No Result) P NRR
1 Mumbai Indians 11 7 4 0 14 1.274
2 Gujarat Titans 10 7 3 0 14 0.867
3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 7 3 0 14 0.521
4 Punjab Kings 10 6 3 1 13 0.199
5 Delhi Capitals 10 6 4 0 12 0.362
6 Lucknow Super Giants 10 5 5 0 10 -0.325
7 Kolkata Knight Riders 10 4 5 1 9 0.271
8 Rajasthan Royals 11 3 8 0 6 -0.78
9 Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 3 7 0 6 -1.192
10 Chennai Super Kings 10 2 8 0 4 -1.211
 

Check IPL 2025 points table, team rankings and leaderboard here

 

  IPL 2025 key stats

 
IPL 2025 orange cap holder
 
Virat Kohli is holding the orange cap with 505 runs in 11 matches. He is closely followed by Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan (504 runs). Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav is at the third spot with 475 runs in 11 matches followed by Jos Buttler (470) and Shubman Gill (465).
 
Top 10 run-scorers in IPL 2025
Rank Player Matches Inns Runs Avg Sr 4s 6s
1 Virat Kohli 11 11 505 63.12 143.47 39 13
2 Sai Sudharsan 10 10 504 50.4 154.13 55 16
3 Suryakumar Yadav 11 11 475 67.86 172.73 46 26
4 Jos Buttler 10 10 470 78.33 169.06 46 21
5 Shubman Gill 10 10 465 51.67 162.02 48 15
6 Yashasvi Jaiswal 11 11 439 43.9 154.04 41 24
7 Nicholas Pooran 10 10 404 44.89 203.02 33 34
8 Mitchell Marsh 9 9 378 42 158.82 36 20
9 KL Rahul 9 9 371 53 146.06 29 16
10 Shreyas Iyer 10 10 360 51.43 180.9 23 25
  Check IPL 2025 playoffs schedule here
 
IPL 2025 purple cap holder
 
Gujarat's Prasidh Krishna is currently holding the purple cap with 19 wickets in 10 matches. He is followed by RCB's Josh Hazlewood (18 wickets) and CSK's Noor Ahmad (16 wickets). 
Top 10 highest wicket-takers in IPL 2025
Rank Player Matches Overs Balls Wkts Avg Runs 4-fers 5-fers
1 Prasidh Krishna 10 39 234 19 15.37 292 1 -
2 Josh Hazlewood 10 36.5 221 18 17.28 311 1 -
3 Noor Ahmad 11 39 234 16 19.62 314 1 -
4 Trent Boult 11 38.1 229 16 21 336 1 -
5 Mohammed Siraj 10 38 228 14 24.29 340 1 -
6 Khaleel Ahmed 11 38.4 232 14 27.21 381 - -
7 Mitchell Starc 10 36 216 14 26.14 366 - 1
8 Varun Chakaravarthy 10 39 234 13 21.46 279 - -
9 Arshdeep Singh 10 32.2 194 13 21.15 275 - -
10 Krunal Pandya 11 33 198 13 21.69 282 1 -
 

Topics : Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore Punjab Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Lucknow Super Giants Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals Gujarat Titans Rajasthan Royals Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 cricket

First Published: May 03 2025 | 10:01 PM IST

