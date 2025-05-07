Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ayush to Angkrish: Most expensive buys in T20 Mumbai League 2025 auction

Ayush to Angkrish: Most expensive buys in T20 Mumbai League 2025 auction

Ayush Mhatre, who recently made his IPL debut for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025, fetched Rs 14.75 lakh, making him one of the most expensive picks in the auction

The T20 Mumbai League 2025, scheduled from May 26 to June 8, is all set to showcase the city’s finest domestic cricketing talent in its much-anticipated third edition. Adding to the build-up, the player auction is being held today, with franchises aggressively bidding for IPL-experienced youngsters and emerging local stars.
 
The auction served as a platform for Mumbai’s next-gen cricketers to take centre stage, with significant sums shelled out for promising names. Musheer Khan, part of the Punjab Kings’ IPL squad, was one of the most expensive buys at Rs 15 lakh, while Ayush Mhatre, fresh off his IPL debut for Chennai Super Kings, fetched Rs 14.75 lakh, with Suryansh Shedge, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and others also earning big contracts. 
 
 
However, in a surprising bid, 24-year-old Atharva Ankolekar, who was the highest wicket-taker in the 2019 ACC Under-19 Asia Cup, has so far been the most expensive buy in the auction after Eagle Thane Strikers bid Rs 16.25 lakh for him.
 
But who are the other players who successfully went under the hammer today in the T20 Mumbai League 2025? Check the full list below.
 
Full list of most expensive players in T20 Mumbai League 2025: 
Rank Player Team Price (₹ Lakh)
1 Atharva Ankolekar Eagle Thane Strikers 16.25
2 Musheer Khan ARCS Andheri 15
3 Sairaj Patil Eagle Thane Strikers 15
4 Ayush Mhatre Triumph Knights Mumbai North East 14.75
5 Shams Mulani Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs 14
6 Angkrish Raghuvanshi SoBo Mumbai Falcons 14
7 Sidhaant Aadhhathrao Triumph Knights Mumbai North East 7.75
8 Harsh Tanna Eagle Thane Strikers 7.75
9 Suryansh Shedge Triumph Knights Mumbai North East 13.75
10 Prasad Pawar ARCS Andheri 13
11 Jay Bista Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs 12
12 Mohit Avasthi North Mumbai Panthers 10.5
13 Tanush Karunakar Kotian North Mumbai Panthers 10
14 Siddhesh Lad Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals 10.25
15 Akash Anand Bandra Blasters 8.25
 

