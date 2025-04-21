Monday, April 21, 2025 | 07:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rohit Sharma's two-word post for coach Abhishek Nayar after BCCI exit

In a subtle but heartfelt gesture, India captain Rohit Sharma acknowledged Nayar on social media,haring a photo from his 76* knock against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2025.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 7:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Abhishek Nayar, who served as an assistant coach with the Indian cricket team for the past eight months, has been dismissed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). While the team's underwhelming performance in the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been cited as a possible reason, deeper tensions within the support staff appear to have played a part.
 
According to a PTI report, Nayar’s position had been under scrutiny ever since Sitanshu Kotak was brought in as an additional batting coach. The decision reportedly gained momentum following a review meeting held after the Australia tour. Present at the meeting were BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, Vice President Rajeev Shukla, national selectors, and senior team officials. 
 
 
A source close to the developments revealed, “During informal discussions, a senior member of the support staff voiced concerns about Nayar’s role in the dressing room, stating that his presence might be hindering the team's progress. Although no immediate action was taken, the appointment of Kotak was seen as a move to gradually edge Nayar out.”
 
The sidelining became more apparent during the Champions Trophy, as Kotak assumed greater responsibilities. Ultimately, Nayar was let go last week. 

  Rohit Sharma thanks Abhishek Nayar for his knock vs CSK  
In a subtle but heartfelt gesture, India captain Rohit Sharma acknowledged Nayar on social media. Sharing a photo from his 76* knock against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2025, Rohit posted an Instagram Story that simply read: “Thanks Bro.”
 
According to Cricbuzz, Rohit had continued training with Nayar during the IPL season, as the duo share a long-standing working relationship that extends beyond the current tournament.
 
Nayar has now rejoined Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as part of their coaching setup. Alongside former Dutch international Ryan ten Doeschate, Nayar had previously worked with KKR, forming part of the team’s coaching staff under Gautam Gambhir during their triumphant IPL 2024 campaign with skipper Shreyas Iyer at the helm.
 
Both Nayar and ten Doeschate were also part of the Indian support staff during the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka in 2023, where they were brought on board as assistant coaches.

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 7:42 PM IST

