IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch RR vs CSK cricket match live?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are taking on Rajasthan Royals (RR) on a spin-friendly track in IPL 2025 clash at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahatai tonight.
RR, too, appear unsettled under inexperienced skipper Riyan Parag, and their batting line-up has shown weaknesses against quality spin. CSK’s veteran spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, could capitalise on these conditions, although their Indian pacers, including Khaleel Ahmed, remain inconsistent.
RR, lacking a batting powerhouse like Jos Buttler and a reliable bowling attack, may find it difficult to exploit the pitch. With both teams having clear weaknesses, CSK might feel more confident in familiar conditions, making this a crucial opportunity for them to bounce back in the tournament. Check IPL 2025 Match 11: RR vs CSK live score, match updates and full scorecard here
When will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings take place in IPL 2025?
The match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place on March 30 (Sunday).
What is the venue for the Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2025?
The match will be held at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on March 30.
What time will the toss take place for the Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the IPL 2025 match between RR and CSK will take place at 7 pm IST.
When will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025 begin on March 30?
The IPL 2025 match between RR and CSK will start at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in India?
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in India?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2025 matches on their app and website.
IPL 2025 RR vs CSK broadcast details
|IPL 2025 RR vs CSK broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2025 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
