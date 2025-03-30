Sunday, March 30, 2025 | 01:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: RR vs CSK playing 11, Parag and Gaikwad's captaincy record in IPL

IPL 2025: RR vs CSK playing 11, Parag and Gaikwad's captaincy record in IPL

Ruturaj Gaikwad has led his team in 16 IPL matches, securing 8 wins and facing 8 losses, giving him a win percentage of 50 per cent

RR vs CSK playing 11

RR vs CSK playing 11 (PIC: Sportzpics for BCCI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be looking to get back to winning ways in IPL 2025 when they take the field at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, on Sunday, March 30, for match number 11 of the tournament.
 
Both teams lost their last game, with CSK falling short against RCB and RR suffering a close defeat to KKR. Both sides will aim to get back on the winning track as soon as possible. CSK will be a little more confident given that they will have better spinners in their squad on the turning wicket of Guwahati. But before they step onto the field for this crucial encounter, let us take a look at the captaincy records of both skippers along with their probable playing 11s. 
 
 
Riyan Parag's captaincy record 
Riyan Parag took over as captain in IPL 2025, leading Rajasthan Royals for the first time. Since his IPL debut in 2019 with RR, Parag has grown into a key player and now a leader. As this is his first season as captain, he will be looking to make an impact and establish himself as a strong leader for the franchise.

Also Read

DC vs SRH H2H

IPL 2025: DC vs SRH head-to-head record, key toss stats in Vishakhapatnam

Rohit Sharma

IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma completes incredible feat for Mumbai Indians vs GT

IPL 2025 second match March 30: Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

IPL 2025: RR vs CSK Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

DC vs SRH

IPL 2025: DC vs SRH playing 11; Axar and Cummins' captaincy record in IPL

RR vs CSK pitch report

IPL 2025 RR vs CSK: Guwahati pitch report and Barsapara Stadium key stats

 
Captaincy stats:
  • Total matches: 2
  • Matches won: 0
  • Matches lost: 2
  • Win percentage: 0
Ruturaj Gaikwad's captaincy record 
Ruturaj Gaikwad has led his team in 16 IPL matches, securing 8 wins and facing 8 losses, giving him a win percentage of 50 per cent. He took over CSK's captaincy from MS Dhoni in IPL 2024.
 
Captaincy stats:
  • Total matches: 16
  • Matches won: 8
  • Matches lost: 8
  • Win percentage: 50
RR playing 11 vs CSK (probable) 
Rajasthan Royals have struggled to find their rhythm, and their bowling attack lacks the bite needed to trouble top teams. With Riyan Parag leading the side, RR are still searching for stability under his captaincy. Their squad lacks a high-profile overseas batter like Jos Buttler, leaving them heavily dependent on Sanju Samson and their Indian core.
 
On a surface that aids spin, RR’s biggest concern is the lack of a quality spinner who can exploit the conditions. Their pace attack, featuring Tushar Deshpande and Sandeep Sharma, has been inconsistent and does not instil much confidence.
 
The likes of Samson, Parag, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, and Dhruv Jurel will have to adapt quickly, as their strength lies in handling pace, but they might struggle against Ashwin and Jadeja if the pitch assists spin.
 
RR playing 11 and impact subs (probable): 
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma 
Impact player: Shubham Dubey
 
RR squad for IPL 2025: 
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (capt), Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sanju Samson, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi
 
CSK playing 11 vs RR (probable) 
Chennai Super Kings come into this match after a humbling defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where their batting faltered in a chase of over 175. Coach Stephen Fleming was visibly frustrated with the Chepauk pitch, which did not suit CSK’s usual game plan of restricting teams to sub-170 totals.
 
Ruturaj Gaikwad’s leadership will be tested as the team looks to bounce back against Rajasthan Royals on a slow-turning surface that might favour them. MS Dhoni’s role as a late-order batter at No. 9 due to the Impact Substitution rule has been questioned, with his 30* off 16 balls in the last game coming when the match was already lost.
 
Bowling remains a concern despite Matheesha Pathirana and Noor Ahmad impressing. The Indian bowling unit, featuring Khaleel Ahmed, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ravichandran Ashwin, has not looked as dominant as in previous years. However, on a spin-friendly track, Ashwin and Jadeja might have a bigger role to play against RR’s batting line-up.
 
CSK playing 11 and impact subs (probable): 
Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed 
Impact player: Shivam Dube
 
CSK squad for IPL 2025: 
Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Ravichandran Ashwin, Devon Conway, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shaik Rashid, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Hooda, Gurjanpreet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishnan Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth 
Catch all news related to Indian Premier League here 
 

More From This Section

DC vs SRH

IPL 2025 DC vs SRH: Vishakhapatnam pitch report and ACA-VDCA Stadium stats

Delhi Capitals

IPL 2025: Delhi gear up to challenge SRH with 'special plans' - Vipraj

GT vs MI

GT vs MI HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2025: Gujarat get first win of the season, beat MI by 36 runs

GT vs MI broadcast details

IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch GT vs MI cricket match live

IPL 2025 first match on March 30: Delhi vs Hyderabad

IPL 2025: DC vs SRH Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Topics : Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals T20 cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 30 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LIVEDC vs SRH Playing 11RR vs CSK Pitch ReportDC vs SRH Pitch ReportWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon