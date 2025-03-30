Sunday, March 30, 2025 | 03:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: RR vs CSK head-to-head record, key toss stats in Guwahati

IPL 2025: RR vs CSK head-to-head record, key toss stats in Guwahati

The match between RR and CSK on Sunday will be their first match against each other at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium

RR vs CSK head-to-head

RR vs CSK head-to-head

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 3:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will look to bounce back from their crushing defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) when they face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on a slow-turning track in their next IPL 2025 clash. RR, traditionally strong at home, were exposed by KKR’s disciplined bowling, with their batting line-up struggling in a chase exceeding 175 runs. Riyan Parag’s late cameo was ineffective, highlighting RR’s lack of firepower in high-scoring games.
 
Facing CSK might provide some relief, as the opposition also appears unsettled under inexperienced skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. RR’s spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal, though past their prime, could still exploit conditions against CSK’s batting line-up, which struggles against spin. Meanwhile, RR’s Indian pacers, including Sandeep Sharma, lack consistency.
 
 
CSK, on the other hand, lacks an overseas batting stalwart like Devon Conway and does not possess a strong bowling attack, with Tushar Deshpande and Khaleel Ahmed not being major threats. Additionally, they lack a quality spinner to take advantage of the conditions. With both teams struggling in certain areas, RR might feel more comfortable in familiar conditions, making this an important match for their campaign recovery. 
 
RR vs CSK head-to-head: 

Also Read

DC vs SRH

DC vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Pat Cummins win the toss, elects to bat first

IPL 2025 first match on March 30: Delhi vs Hyderabad

IPL 2025: DC vs SRH Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

DC vs SRH

IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch DC vs SRH cricket match live

DC vs SRH

IPL 2025: DC vs SRH playing 11; Axar and Cummins' captaincy record in IPL

DC vs SRH H2H

IPL 2025: DC vs SRH head-to-head record, key toss stats in Vishakhapatnam

Out of 29 encounters between RR and CSK in the IPL, CSK have won 16 times while RR emerged victorious on 13 occasions.
 
Overall
  • Total matches played: 29
  • RR won: 13
  • CSK won: 16
  • N/R: 0
RR vs CSK head-to-head at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati 
The match between RR and CSK on Sunday will be their first match against each other at Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium. 
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati (In T20s Since 2021)
  • Matches - 17, Bat 1st Won – 9, Bat 2nd Won – 7, N/R - 1
  • Avg 1st Inns score – 162/6 (Run Rate – 8.10)
  • Lowest Total Defended – 131, Highest Target Chased – 223
  • 200+ Totals: 4 times in 16 matches* | Sixes Per Match – 10* (excl. no-results)
  • Pace: Overs% - 51, Wkts – 85, Avg – 33.1, Eco – 8.8
  • Spin: Overs% - 49, Wkts – 81, Avg – 25.3, Eco – 6.8
Winning Score at Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati (in T20s since 2021)
  • 1st Inns score 160+: Mts – 7, Bat 1st Won – 6, Bat 2nd Won – 1
  • 1st Inns score 140 to 160: Mts – 5, Bat 1st Won – 2, Bat 2nd Won – 3
  • 1st Inns score below 140: Mts – 4, Bat 1st Won – 1, Bat 2nd Won - 3
Overall Team Record:
  • RR: Mts – 5, Won – 1, Lost – 3, N/R - 1 (Win % - 25)
Highest % of Spin Overs Bowled since 2021 in T20s (IPL Venues):
  • 50% – Lucknow
  • 49% – Guwahati
  • 46% – Jaipur
  • 45% – Mullanpur
  • 44% - Chennai
Top performers in RR vs CSK matches:
 
Former RR and CSK player Shane Watson is the highest run-scorer in RR vs CSK matches with a total of 711 runs. CSK’s Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni are the next two on the list with 659 and 556 runs respectively.
 
On the bowling front, once again Ravindra Jadeja, who played for both RR and CSK, holds the top spot in the top wicket-takers list with 20 scalps. Dwayne Bravo and Ravichandran Ashwin are the next two on the list with 16 wickets each.
 
What happened the last time these two sides met in IPL 2024?
 
The last time these two teams clashed in the IPL was in Chennai for match number 61 of IPL 2024. In the match, RR won the toss and opted to bat first. However, their decision backfired as despite the 35-ball 47 from Riyan Parag, they could only post 141 for 5 after 20 overs in the first innings. In reply, CSK’s skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, with his unbeaten 42, led his side to a five-wicket win. 
Catch all news related to Indian Premier League here 
 

More From This Section

DC vs SRH

IPL 2025 DC vs SRH: Vishakhapatnam pitch report and ACA-VDCA Stadium stats

Kuldeep Yadav

IPL 2025: Kuldeep discusses IPL, spin partnership, and trophy aspirations

RR vs CSK playing 11

IPL 2025: RR vs CSK playing 11, Parag and Gaikwad's captaincy record in IPL

Rohit Sharma

IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma completes incredible feat for Mumbai Indians vs GT

IPL 2025 second match March 30: Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

IPL 2025: RR vs CSK Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Topics : Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals T20 cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 30 2025 | 3:18 PM IST

Explore News

DC vs SRH LIVE ScoreDC vs SRH Playing 11DC vs SRH Pitch ReportRR vs CSK Pitch ReportWhat is Studio GhibliMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon