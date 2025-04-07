Monday, April 07, 2025 | 07:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025, MI vs RCB: Bumrah returns to competitive cricket after 4 months

IPL 2025, MI vs RCB: Bumrah returns to competitive cricket after 4 months

Jasprit Bumrah has been sidelined since January due to a stress reaction in his lower back, which he sustained during the Test series in Australia.

Bumrah

Bumrah

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 7:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As Mumbai Indians host Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium, the news that got MI fans cheering before even the first ball was seeing their star pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, marking his bowling run-up in the buildup. This indicates that the Indian pace spearhead will be making his return to the MI lineup after a long injury hiatus following the Border-Gavaskar series in Australia.  Check MI vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES here  The news was confirmed later on during the toss by skipper Hardik Pandya which was followed by a huge cheer from the blue army at the Wankhede Stadium.  Rohit Sharma back into the line-up  Another good news for the MI side was thatRohit Sharma is also back into the eleven after suffering an injury earlier on.

 

Jasprit Bumrah has been sidelined since January due to a stress reaction in his lower back, which he sustained during the Test series in Australia. This injury kept him out of several important fixtures, including the Champions Trophy. Since then, Bumrah has been undergoing rehabilitation under medical supervision. Recently, he rejoined the Mumbai Indians squad ahead of their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

His return will significantly boost MI’s bowling attack, particularly in the death overs, an area where they have struggled in his absence. RCB, coming into the match with momentum, will be eager to capitalize on MI’s inconsistency. However, with Bumrah ready to start, his return provides a timely boost to MI's bowling unit in what is shaping up to be a crucial encounter for both teams.

More From This Section

MI vs RCB playing 11

IPL 2025: MI vs RCB playing 11, players' stats, batter vs bowler matchups

Rajat Patidar

IPL 2025: How Rajat's RCB can turn their fortunes against MI at Wankhede

MS Dhoni

IPL 2025: 'No, not right now' - MS Dhoni quashes retirement rumour

Hardik Pandya

IPL 2025: Can Mumbai Indians find answers to their batting woes vs RCB?

Pitch report for MI vs RCB

IPL 2025 MI vs RCB: Mumbai pitch report and Wankhede Stadium key stats

Topics : Jasprit Bumrah Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bangalore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGoa SSC Result Latest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayMI vs RCB LIVE ScoreMarket Crash HistoryMI vs RCB Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon