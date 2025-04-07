Monday, April 07, 2025 | 11:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: Can Mumbai Indians find answers to their batting woes vs RCB?

IPL 2025: Can Mumbai Indians find answers to their batting woes vs RCB?

MI currently has the third-lowest average opening partnership in IPL 2025, having managed just 16.3 runs per innings. Only CSK (8.3) and KKR (15.0) have fared worse on this count

Hardik Pandya

MI's skipper Hardik Pandya

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Mumbai Indians, after losing three of their four matches in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 so far, will be hosting high-flying Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Wankhede Stadium on Monday. One of the biggest reasons behind MI’s struggles this season has been the failure of its batters to capitalise on the right moments in the match. Players like Suryakumar Yadav, Ryan Rickelton, and Tilak Varma have performed in bits and pieces, while former skipper Rohit Sharma and current skipper Hardik Pandya have failed to live up to the expectations with the bat. MI will need all its batters to be at their best on Monday in order to get back to winning ways. But what are the areas MI needs to cover against RCB to win? Let us take a look. 
 
 
Underwhelming opening
 
MI’s struggles at the top of the order have been a recurring theme in IPL 2025, and the issues were once again exposed in the absence of Rohit Sharma during its last match. MI opened with Will Jacks and Ryan Rickelton, but this change did little to change its fortunes. Both openers were back in the pavillion by the third over with just 17 runs on the board — yet another disappointing start for the five-time champion.
 
MI currently has the third-lowest average opening partnership in the league this season, having managed just 16.3 runs per innings. Only Chennai Super Kings (8.3) and Kolkata Knight Riders (15.0) have fared worse in this regard. Among MI’s opening batters, only Ryan Rickelton has managed to score a substantial knock — and that too just once — while others have failed to provide any consistency.

Also Read

Pitch report for MI vs RCB

IPL 2025 MI vs RCB: Mumbai pitch report and Wankhede Stadium key stats

SRH vs GT highlights

SRH vs GT HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2025: Gill-Siraj shine as GT hands SRH fourth successive loss

IPL 2025 points table: Check latest rankings of all 10 teams here

IPL 2025 points table: CSK, DC, PBKS, RR rankings; top batters and bowlers

Bumrah and Rohit in MI's practice session

IPL 2025: Will Bumrah, Rohit find a place in MI's playing 11 vs RCB?

MI vs RCB

IPL 2025: MI vs RCB playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

 
No consistency at number three spot
 
MI has found itself in a bit of a dilemma when it comes to the number three batting spot in IPL 2025. While Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton have formed a relatively stable opening pair when available, the one-down position has seen constant chopping and changing, with no consistent performer yet. 
 
The franchise had high hopes from English all-rounder Will Jacks, who was picked up for a hefty price in the auction and was expected to make the number three spot his own. However, Jacks has not lived up to the expectations so far, managing just around 30 runs across three games. His underwhelming form has prompted MI to test other options.
 
Tilak Varma and Naman Dhir have both been tried at number three, but neither has managed to deliver a convincing performance. In MI’s last match, Jacks was promoted to open alongside Dhir and looked much more in touch, suggesting he might be better suited higher up the order.
 
Lack of form among finishers
 
MI’s finishers are not doing great either, as players like Suryakumar Yadav and skipper Hardik Pandya — who usually play this role for the team — have thrown their wickets away at crucial moments. On top of that, in MI’s last match, despite Hardik deciding to take matters into his own hands in the final over, he failed to deliver. That raised multiple eyebrows and has fans questioning his decision-making skills as skipper. 
 

More From This Section

SRH vs GT head-to-head

IPL 2025: SRH vs GT head-to-head record, key toss stats in Hyderabad

SRH vs GT

IPL 2025: SRH vs GT playing 11, players' stats, batter vs bowler match ups

SRH vs GT

IPL 2025: SRH vs GT playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Pitch report for SRH vs GT

IPL 2025 SRH vs GT: Hyderabad pitch report and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium stats

SRH vs GT live streaming details

IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch SRH vs GT cricket match live?

Topics : Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bangalore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIndian Rupee TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Price TodayStock Market Crash Today - Key ReasonTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaMI vs RCB Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon