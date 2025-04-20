Sunday, April 20, 2025 | 11:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma scores his first fifty of the season vs CSK

Coming in as an Impact Player to open the innings in a 177-run chase, Rohit reached his milestone in 33 deliveries.

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2025 | 11:06 PM IST

Rohit Sharma notched up his first half-century of the IPL 2025 season during Mumbai Indians' clash against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.
 
Coming in as an Impact Player to open the innings in a 177-run chase, Rohit reached his milestone in 33 deliveries, marking his 44th IPL fifty overall. Prior to this match, the veteran batter had struggled for form, accumulating just 82 runs across his first six innings, with a top score of 26 off 16 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
 
This knock also adds to Rohit's impressive record against CSK, making it his ninth 50-plus score versus the Men in Yellow. Notably, that includes a century he scored during the IPL 2024 season.  MI clinch 9-wicket win vs CSK  Mumbai Indians cruised to a dominant 9-wicket victory over long-time rivals Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, exacting revenge on the five-time champions in style.

The hosts were guided home by a stunning unbeaten 113-run stand between Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, sealing the chase with ease and several deliveries to spare.

Rohit, who returned to form with a commanding knock of 76, set the tone early, while Surya dazzled with his trademark 360-degree strokeplay. He too reached a composed fifty and wrapped up the match in emphatic fashion, smashing two towering sixes straight down the ground.

 
 

First Published: Apr 20 2025 | 10:41 PM IST

