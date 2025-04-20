IPL 2025: MI vs CSK playing 11, MI batters vs CSK bowlers matchups

The much-anticipated "IPL Clasico" is here again, but unlike the dominant eras of the past, both Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are currently facing challenging times in IPL 2025.
MI have managed just three wins from their seven games, placing them seventh on the points table. CSK, on the other hand, are at the bottom with only two victories in as many matches. However, both sides head into this clash on the back of morale-boosting wins.
Chennai finally broke their five-game losing streak with a hard-fought win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow. LSG struggled with the bat, aside from Rishabh Pant, as they labored to a modest total on a sluggish pitch.
Mumbai also enjoyed a comfortable win, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Wankhede. Their bowlers did well to stifle SRH’s powerful batting unit, with Will Jacks applying the squeeze in the middle overs.
Hardik Pandya’s captaincy record in IPL 2025
Matches: 7
Wins: 2
Losses: 5
Tied: 0
Win percentage: 28.57
MS Dhoni’s captaincy record in IPL 2025
Matches: 2
Wins: 1
Losses: 1
Tied: 0
Win percentage: 50
MI playing 11 vs CSK:
Aiming for back-to-back wins at home this season, Hardik and co. would be confident of going against Chennai this time. They have an injury to deal with as Karn Sharma will likely be ruled out due to a hand injury.
MI playing 11 (probable): RD Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, SA Yadav, Tilak Varma, WG Jacks, Naman Dhir, HH Pandya (C), Mitchell Santner, JJ Bumrah, Trent Boult, DL Chahar
CSK playing 11 vs MI:
Chennai are still without their regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad as MS Dhoni will lead them out once again against one of their fierce rivals away from home. They would likely be dropping Ashwin again, especially if the surface favours batting side more.
CSK playing 11 (probables): MS Dhoni (C), S Dubey, Shaik Rasheed, RA Tripathi, J Overton, Rachin Ravindra, RA Jadeja, Vijay Shankar, A Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, KK Ahmed
MI squad for IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur
CSK squad for IPL 2025: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Hooda, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shaik Rasheed, Jamie Overton, Shreyas Gopal, Sam Curran, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi
IPL 2025: MI vs CSK key player battles
|MI vs CSK player battles
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Bowler
|Inn.
|B
|R
|SR
|Dots
|4s
|6s
|Boundaries
|B/OV
|FOW
|FOW/OV
|MS Dhoni
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|Trent Boult
|19
|139
|176
|126.62
|64
|17
|8
|25
|1.08
|5
|0.22
|MS Dhoni
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|Hardik Pandya
|9
|31
|42
|135.48
|12
|2
|3
|5
|0.97
|1
|0.19
|MS Dhoni
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|Karn Sharma
|3
|14
|27
|192.86
|7
|0
|4
|4
|1.71
|0
|0
|Rachin Ravindra
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|Jasprit Bumrah
|7
|74
|34
|45.95
|58
|5
|0
|5
|0.41
|0
|0
|Rachin Ravindra
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|Trent Boult
|3
|25
|43
|172
|8
|2
|3
|5
|1.2
|0
|0
|Rachin Ravindra
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|Deepak Chahar
|3
|16
|13
|81.25
|10
|2
|0
|2
|0.75
|1
|0.38
|Rachin Ravindra
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|Will Jacks
|1
|9
|10
|111.11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rahul Tripathi
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|Deepak Chahar
|5
|36
|52
|144.44
|12
|6
|2
|8
|1.33
|1
|0.17
|Rahul Tripathi
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|Jasprit Bumrah
|6
|28
|46
|164.29
|10
|5
|2
|7
|1.5
|1
|0.21
|Rahul Tripathi
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|Trent Boult
|7
|26
|30
|115.38
|13
|4
|1
|5
|1.15
|3
|0.69
|Rahul Tripathi
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|Karn Sharma
|3
|25
|38
|152
|5
|0
|3
|3
|0.72
|2
|0.48
|Rahul Tripathi
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|Mitchell Santner
|4
|25
|40
|160
|9
|4
|2
|6
|1.44
|0
|0
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|Deepak Chahar
|2
|14
|13
|92.86
|7
|2
|0
|2
|0.86
|1
|0.43
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|Jasprit Bumrah
|3
|12
|14
|116.67
|4
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Vijay Shankar
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|Mitchell Santner
|4
|24
|29
|120.83
|9
|3
|1
|4
|1
|2
|0.5
|Vijay Shankar
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|Deepak Chahar
|6
|20
|26
|130
|7
|4
|0
|4
|1.2
|2
|0.6
|Vijay Shankar
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|Trent Boult
|4
|16
|23
|143.75
|7
|3
|1
|4
|1.5
|1
|0.38
|Vijay Shankar
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|Hardik Pandya
|2
|13
|29
|223.08
|2
|1
|3
|4
|1.85
|0
|0
|Hardik Pandya
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|9
|50
|79
|158
|10
|6
|3
|9
|1.08
|0
|0
|Hardik Pandya
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|Matheesha Pathirana
|5
|22
|25
|113.64
|10
|3
|0
|3
|0.82
|2
|0.55
|Hardik Pandya
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|Jamie Overton
|3
|20
|24
|120
|9
|2
|1
|3
|0.9
|3
|0.9
|Hardik Pandya
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|Ravindra Jadeja
|4
|16
|18
|112.5
|8
|0
|2
|2
|0.75
|2
|0.75
|Hardik Pandya
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|Vijay Shankar
|1
|6
|17
|283.33
|2
|1
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Karn Sharma
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|Rahul Tripathi
|1
|10
|11
|110
|7
|1
|1
|2
|1.2
|1
|0.6
|Mitchell Santner
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|Rachin Ravindra
|3
|41
|39
|95.12
|29
|5
|2
|7
|1.02
|1
|0.15
|Ryan Rickelton
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|Noor Ahmad
|2
|16
|21
|131.25
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0.38
|0
|0
|Ryan Rickelton
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|Matheesha Pathirana
|1
|7
|19
|271.43
|1
|1
|2
|3
|2.57
|1
|0.86
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|15
|92
|130
|141.3
|23
|8
|7
|15
|0.98
|1
|0.07
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|Matheesha Pathirana
|3
|11
|20
|181.82
|5
|1
|2
|3
|1.64
|3
|1.64
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|Rachin Ravindra
|2
|8
|15
|187.5
|2
|3
|0
|3
|2.25
|1
|0.75
|Tilak Varma
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|Ravindra Jadeja
|4
|37
|49
|132.43
|16
|2
|4
|6
|0.97
|1
|0.16
|Tilak Varma
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|Matheesha Pathirana
|2
|15
|18
|120
|7
|3
|0
|3
|1.2
|1
|0.4
|Tilak Varma
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|Jamie Overton
|3
|8
|18
|225
|2
|2
|1
|3
|2.25
|0
|0
|Will Jacks
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|Noor Ahmad
|5
|32
|45
|140.63
|12
|4
|2
|6
|1.13
|2
|0.38
|Will Jacks
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|Vijay Shankar
|1
|6
|8
|133.33
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0