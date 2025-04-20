Sunday, April 20, 2025 | 07:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025: Youngster Ayush Mhatre makes his Chennai Super Kings debut vs MI

IPL 2025: Youngster Ayush Mhatre makes his Chennai Super Kings debut vs MI

Ayush replaces Rahul Tripathi in the eleven as confirmed by MS Dhoni after the toss as MI decided to bowl first at the Wankhede Stadium.

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
Last Updated : Apr 20 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

CSK's 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre made his IPL debut in the highly anticipated clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium. The young talented batter features in the eleven for the first time for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025.  Ayush replaces Rahul Tripathi in the eleven as confirmed by MS Dhoni after the toss as MI decided to bowl first at the Wankhede Stadium.

With CSK's regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of the tournament due to an elbow injury, the franchise turned to Mhatre as a replacement. He was recently invited for mid-season trials and impressed the team management with his potential.

 

Mumbai Indians Playing 11: Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar 

Chennai Super Kings Playing 11: Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Ayush Mhatre, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni(w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana 

Currently sitting at the bottom of the points table with just two wins from seven matches, CSK are looking to shake things up. Ayush Mhatre's inclusion could be one of several changes aimed at reviving their campaign.

The teenager has already made an impression during practice sessions, showcasing solid technique and timing in the nets. Interestingly, CSK had considered picking Mhatre ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction but decided to hold off—until now.

  Top 10 youngest players to debut in the IPL: 
Rank Player Name Age at Debut Debut Team IPL Debut Year Role
1 Vaibhav Suryavanshi 14 years 23 days Rajasthan Royals 2025 Batter
2 Prayas Ray Barman 16 years 157 days Royal Challengers Bangalore 2019 Left-arm spinner
3 Mujeeb Ur Rahman 17 years 11 days Punjab Kings 2018 Mystery spinner
4 Riyan Parag 17 years 152 days Rajasthan Royals 2019 Batting all-rounder
5 Pradeep Sangwan 17 years 179 days Delhi Daredevils 2008 Left-arm pacer
6 Sarfaraz Khan 17 years 182 days Royal Challengers Bangalore 2015 Middle-order batter
7 Washington Sundar 17 years 199 days Rising Pune Supergiants 2017 All-rounder
8 Rahul Chahar 17 years 247 days Rising Pune Supergiants 2017 Leg spinner
9 Abhishek Sharma 17 years 250 days Delhi Capitals 2018 Batting all-rounder
10 Ishan Kishan 17 years 262 days Gujarat Lions 2017 Wicketkeeper batter
11 Ayush Mhatre 17 years 278 days Chennai Super Kings 2025 Batter
 

Topics : Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians

