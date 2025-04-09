IPL 2025 points table, team rankings, top batters and bowlers stats

Gujarat Titans have made their way to the top of the table with a comfortable victory at home against te Rajasthan Royals who failed to get to 6 points on the night. They are followed by Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings which complete the top 4 of the Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) points table.
|IPL 2025 points table
|POS
|TEAM
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|PTS
|1
|GT
|5
|4
|1
|0
|1.413
|8
|2
|DC
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1.257
|6
|3
|RCB
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1.015
|6
|4
|PBKS
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0.289
|6
|5
|LSG
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0.078
|6
|6
|KKR
|5
|2
|3
|0
|-0.056
|4
|7
|RR
|5
|2
|3
|0
|-0.733
|4
|8
|MI
|5
|1
|4
|0
|-0.01
|2
|9
|CSK
|5
|1
|4
|0
|-0.889
|2
|10
|SRH
|5
|1
|4
|0
|-1.629
|2
IPL 2025 orange cap leaderboard
In the race for the IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) Nicholas Pooran and Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharshan are the top 2 batters. Sai's 82 vs RR got him the second spot on the night.
|IPL Orange cap standings
|POS
|Player
|Team
|Runs
|Matches
|Inns
|NO
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|1
|Nicholas Pooran
|LSG
|288
|5
|5
|1
|87*
|72
|128
|225
|0
|3
|25
|24
|2
|Sai Sudharsan
|GT
|273
|5
|5
|0
|82
|54.6
|180
|151.66
|0
|3
|24
|12
|3
|Mitchell Marsh
|LSG
|265
|5
|5
|0
|81
|53
|147
|180.27
|0
|4
|28
|15
|4
|Jos Buttler
|GT
|202
|5
|5
|1
|73*
|50.5
|124
|162.9
|0
|2
|19
|9
|5
|Surya Kumar Yadav
|MI
|199
|5
|5
|1
|67
|49.75
|132
|150.75
|0
|1
|20
|8
|6
|Ajinkya Rahane
|KKR
|184
|5
|5
|0
|61
|36.8
|115
|160
|0
|2
|17
|12
|7
|Sanju Samson
|RR
|178
|5
|5
|0
|66
|35.6
|118
|150.84
|0
|1
|20
|7
|8
|Shreyas Iyer
|PBKS
|168
|4
|4
|2
|97*
|84
|84
|200
|0
|2
|10
|14
|9
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|164
|4
|4
|1
|67
|54.67
|114
|143.85
|0
|2
|15
|6
|10
|Rajat Patidar
|RCB
|161
|4
|4
|0
|64
|40.25
|92
|175
|0
|2
|16
|8
IPL 2025 purple cap leaderboard
In the prace for purple cap CSK's Noor Ahmed continues to lead with 11 wickets from five matches. Sai Kishore also took the 2nd spot after getting 2 wickets against RR on the night.
|IPL 2025 Purple cap standings
|POS
|Player
|Team
|Wkts
|Mat
|Inns
|Ov
|Runs
|BBI
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|4w
|5w
|1
|Noor Ahmad
|CSK
|11
|5
|5
|18
|150
|18/04/25
|13.63
|8.33
|9.81
|1
|0
|2
|Sai Kishore
|GT
|10
|5
|5
|18.2
|133
|30/03/25
|13.3
|7.25
|11
|0
|0
|3
|Mohammed Siraj
|GT
|10
|5
|5
|20
|154
|17/04/25
|15.4
|7.7
|12
|1
|0
|4
|Khaleel Ahmed
|CSK
|10
|5
|5
|20
|165
|29/03/25
|16.5
|8.25
|12
|0
|0
|5
|Hardik Pandya
|MI
|10
|4
|4
|14
|120
|36/5
|12
|8.57
|8.4
|0
|1
|6
|Mitchell Starc
|DC
|9
|3
|3
|11.4
|104
|35/5
|11.55
|8.91
|7.77
|0
|1
|7
|Shardul Thakur
|LSG
|9
|5
|5
|17
|184
|34/4
|20.44
|10.82
|11.33
|1
|0
|8
|Prasidh Krishna
|GT
|8
|5
|5
|19
|134
|24/03/25
|16.75
|7.05
|14.25
|0
|0
|9
|Josh Hazlewood
|RCB
|8
|4
|4
|15.5
|123
|21/03/25
|15.37
|7.76
|11.87
|0
|0
|10
|Digvesh Singh
|LSG
|7
|5
|5
|20
|155
|30/2
|22.14