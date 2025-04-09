Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 11:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025 points table, team rankings, top batters and bowlers stats

IPL 2025 points table, team rankings, top batters and bowlers stats



IPL 2025

IPL 2025

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 11:38 PM IST
Gujarat Titans have made their way to the top of the table with a comfortable victory at home against te Rajasthan Royals who failed to get to 6 points on the night. They are followed by Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings which complete the top 4 of the Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) points table.   IPL 2025 points table 
IPL 2025 points table
POS TEAM P W L NR NRR PTS
1 GT 5 4 1 0 1.413 8
2 DC 3 3 0 0 1.257 6
3 RCB 4 3 1 0 1.015 6
4 PBKS 4 3 1 0 0.289 6
5 LSG 5 3 2 0 0.078 6
6 KKR 5 2 3 0 -0.056 4
7 RR 5 2 3 0 -0.733 4
8 MI 5 1 4 0 -0.01 2
9 CSK 5 1 4 0 -0.889 2
10 SRH 5 1 4 0 -1.629 2
 
IPL 2025 orange cap leaderboard
 
 
In the race for the IPL 2025 Orange Cap, Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) Nicholas Pooran and Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharshan are the top 2 batters. Sai's 82 vs RR got him the second spot on the night. 
IPL Orange cap standings
POS Player Team Runs Matches Inns NO HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s
1 Nicholas Pooran LSG 288 5 5 1 87* 72 128 225 0 3 25 24
2 Sai Sudharsan GT 273 5 5 0 82 54.6 180 151.66 0 3 24 12
3 Mitchell Marsh LSG 265 5 5 0 81 53 147 180.27 0 4 28 15
4 Jos Buttler GT 202 5 5 1 73* 50.5 124 162.9 0 2 19 9
5 Surya Kumar Yadav MI 199 5 5 1 67 49.75 132 150.75 0 1 20 8
6 Ajinkya Rahane KKR 184 5 5 0 61 36.8 115 160 0 2 17 12
7 Sanju Samson RR 178 5 5 0 66 35.6 118 150.84 0 1 20 7
8 Shreyas Iyer PBKS 168 4 4 2 97* 84 84 200 0 2 10 14
9 Virat Kohli RCB 164 4 4 1 67 54.67 114 143.85 0 2 15 6
10 Rajat Patidar RCB 161 4 4 0 64 40.25 92 175 0 2 16 8
 
IPL 2025 purple cap leaderboard
 
In the prace for purple cap CSK's Noor Ahmed continues to lead with 11 wickets from five matches. Sai Kishore also took the 2nd spot after getting 2 wickets against RR on the night. 
IPL 2025 Purple cap standings
POS Player Team Wkts Mat Inns Ov Runs BBI Avg Econ SR 4w 5w
1 Noor Ahmad CSK 11 5 5 18 150 18/04/25 13.63 8.33 9.81 1 0
2 Sai Kishore GT 10 5 5 18.2 133 30/03/25 13.3 7.25 11 0 0
3 Mohammed Siraj GT 10 5 5 20 154 17/04/25 15.4 7.7 12 1 0
4 Khaleel Ahmed CSK 10 5 5 20 165 29/03/25 16.5 8.25 12 0 0
5 Hardik Pandya MI 10 4 4 14 120 36/5 12 8.57 8.4 0 1
6 Mitchell Starc DC 9 3 3 11.4 104 35/5 11.55 8.91 7.77 0 1
7 Shardul Thakur LSG 9 5 5 17 184 34/4 20.44 10.82 11.33 1 0
8 Prasidh Krishna GT 8 5 5 19 134 24/03/25 16.75 7.05 14.25 0 0
9 Josh Hazlewood RCB 8 4 4 15.5 123 21/03/25 15.37 7.76 11.87 0 0
10 Digvesh Singh LSG 7 5 5 20 155 30/2 22.14        
 

Topics : Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals Gujarat Titans Rajasthan Royals

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 11:28 PM IST

