IPL 2025: Priyansh-Prabhsimran record joint second-highest opening stand

IPL 2025: Priyansh-Prabhsimran record joint second-highest opening stand

Priyansh and Prabhsimran's 120 stand today is also the joint sixth-highest opening stand for Punjab Kings alongside Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul

Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh

Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh (PIC: Sportzpics for BCCI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 8:51 PM IST

Punjab Kings (PBKS) continue their purple patch against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as, in match number 44 of IPL 2025, PBKS openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh added 120 runs for the first wicket today at Eden Gardens to record the joint second-highest opening stand of IPL 2025, alongside Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill, who added 120 runs for the first wicket against Lucknow Super Giants on April 12. 
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma and Travis still hold the record for the highest opening partnership in IPL 2025 with their 171-run stand against PBKS, also on April 12.
 
 
Highest opening stands in IPL 2025
 
Partners Runs Team Opposition Ground Match Date
TM Head, Abhishek Sharma 171 SRH Punjab Kings Hyderabad 12-Apr-25
Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh 120 Punjab Kings KKR Kolkata 26-Apr-25
Shubman Gill, B Sai Sudharsan 120 GT LSG Lucknow 12-Apr-25
Shubman Gill, B Sai Sudharsan 114 GT KKR Eden Gardens 21-Apr-25
PD Salt, V Kohli 95 RCB KKR Eden Gardens 22-Mar-25

Sixth-highest for Punjab Kings
 
Priyansh and Prabhsimran’s 120 stand today is also the joint sixth-highest opening stand for Punjab Kings alongside Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul, who also hold the highest first partnership record for the Punjab-based franchise with their 183-run partnership against Rajasthan Royals during IPL 2020.
 
Players Runs Against Venue Date
Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul 183 RR Sharjah 27-09-2020
Adam Gilchrist and Paul Valthaty 136 Chargers Hyderabad 16-04-2011
James Hopes and Shaun Marsh 133 RR Mohali 28-05-2008
Manvinder Bisla and Ravi Bopara 129 RCB Bangalore 16-03-2010
Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul 122 DC Mumbai 18-04-2021
Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh 120 KKR Kolkata 26-04-2025
KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal 120 RR Dubai 21-09-2021
Chris Gayle and KL Rahul 116 MI Mumbai 10-04-2019
KL Rahul and Chris Gayle 116 KKR Kolkata 21-04-2018
Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul 115 KKR Abu Dhabi 10-10-2020
Manan Vohra and Virender Sehwag 110 CSK Mumbai 30-05-2014
KL Rahul and Chris Gayle 108 CSK Mohali 05-05-2019
Jonny Bairstow and Shikhar Dhawan 102 LSG Lucknow 30-03-2024
 

Topics : Indian Premier League Punjab Kings Kolkata Knight Riders

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

