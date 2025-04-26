IPL 2025: Priyansh-Prabhsimran record joint second-highest opening stand

Punjab Kings (PBKS) continue their purple patch against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as, in match number 44 of IPL 2025, PBKS openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh added 120 runs for the first wicket today at Eden Gardens to record the joint second-highest opening stand of IPL 2025, alongside Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill, who added 120 runs for the first wicket against Lucknow Super Giants on April 12.
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma and Travis still hold the record for the highest opening partnership in IPL 2025 with their 171-run stand against PBKS, also on April 12.
Highest opening stands in IPL 2025
|Partners
|Runs
|Team
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match Date
|TM Head, Abhishek Sharma
|171
|SRH
|Punjab Kings
|Hyderabad
|12-Apr-25
|Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh
|120
|Punjab Kings
|KKR
|Kolkata
|26-Apr-25
|Shubman Gill, B Sai Sudharsan
|120
|GT
|LSG
|Lucknow
|12-Apr-25
|Shubman Gill, B Sai Sudharsan
|114
|GT
|KKR
|Eden Gardens
|21-Apr-25
|PD Salt, V Kohli
|95
|RCB
|KKR
|Eden Gardens
|22-Mar-25
Sixth-highest for Punjab Kings
Priyansh and Prabhsimran’s 120 stand today is also the joint sixth-highest opening stand for Punjab Kings alongside Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul, who also hold the highest first partnership record for the Punjab-based franchise with their 183-run partnership against Rajasthan Royals during IPL 2020.
|Players
|Runs
|Against
|Venue
|Date
|Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul
|183
|RR
|Sharjah
|27-09-2020
|Adam Gilchrist and Paul Valthaty
|136
|Chargers
|Hyderabad
|16-04-2011
|James Hopes and Shaun Marsh
|133
|RR
|Mohali
|28-05-2008
|Manvinder Bisla and Ravi Bopara
|129
|RCB
|Bangalore
|16-03-2010
|Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul
|122
|DC
|Mumbai
|18-04-2021
|Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh
|120
|KKR
|Kolkata
|26-04-2025
|KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal
|120
|RR
|Dubai
|21-09-2021
|Chris Gayle and KL Rahul
|116
|MI
|Mumbai
|10-04-2019
|KL Rahul and Chris Gayle
|116
|KKR
|Kolkata
|21-04-2018
|Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul
|115
|KKR
|Abu Dhabi
|10-10-2020
|Manan Vohra and Virender Sehwag
|110
|CSK
|Mumbai
|30-05-2014
|KL Rahul and Chris Gayle
|108
|CSK
|Mohali
|05-05-2019
|Jonny Bairstow and Shikhar Dhawan
|102
|LSG
|Lucknow
|30-03-2024