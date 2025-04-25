Friday, April 25, 2025 | 08:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: KKR vs PBKS playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

IPL 2025: KKR vs PBKS playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) playing 11 prediction: KKR likely to play extra pacer vs PBKS at Eden Gardens

KKR vs PBKS

KKR vs PBKS

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 8:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In what could be the most interesting reverse fixture of the season on April 26, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 44 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. 
 
Last time KKR and PBKS came face to face in IPL 2025, PBKS defended the lowest IPL total of 111 runs to win the match in Chandigarh. Last year PBKS also recorded the biggest successful run chase of 262 against KKR. So, all in all, this will be more than just a battle for points for the home team, it will be a battle of pride.
 
 
On the other hand, PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer, who led KKR to the title in 2024, will make his return to Eden Gardens but now wearing the PBKS jersey, raising the bar of excitement even further.
 
IPL 2025: KKR vs PBKS playing 11 (probables)

Also Read

Dewald Brevis

Brevis joins the elite list of players to represent both CSK and MI in IPL

CSK vs SRH

IPL 2025: CSK vs SRH Playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

CSK vs SRH playing 11

IPL 2025: CSK vs SRH playing 11, CSK batters vs SRH bowlers matchups

CSK vs SRH head-to-head

IPL 2025: CSK vs SRH head-to-head, Chennai weather forecast, toss stats

Pitch report for CSK vs SRH

IPL 2025: CSK vs SRH pitch report, highest score, stats of Chepauk Stadium

 
Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 (probables): Quinton de Kock (w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakaravarthy
 
Impact players: Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy
 
Punjab Kings playing 11 (probables): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Josh Inglis, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
 
Impact players: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey
 
KKR vs PBKS head-to-head in Indian Premier League
  • Total matches played: 33
  • KKR won: 21
  • PBKS won: 12
  • No result: 0
Squads of both teams
 
KKR squad: Quinton de Kock (w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Spencer Johnson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Moeen Ali, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya
 
PBKS squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yash Thakur, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harpreet Brar, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash

IPL 2025 match on April 26: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings live toss, KKR vs PBKS telecast and streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 26 (Saturday) in IPL 2025? 
Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings will clash in IPL 2025 on April 26 (Saturday).
 
What is the venue of the Kolkata vs Punjab IPL 2025 match? 
Kolkata’s Eden Gardens will host the IPL 2025 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings.
 
When will the live toss for the KKR vs PBKS match take place? 
The live toss for the KKR vs PBKS match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on April 26.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match? 
The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1 HD/SD) with English commentary.
 
How to watch the live streaming of today’s KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match in India? 
The live streaming of KKR vs PBKS will be available for free on the JioHotstar app and website.

More From This Section

CSK vs SRH broadcast details

IPL 2025 CSK vs SRH live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

CSK vs MI

IPL 2025: What all 10 teams need to do to qualify for the playoffs?

Anil Kumble

IPL 2025: RR are not using their resources efficiently, says Anil Kumble

RCB vs RR highlights

RCB vs RR highlights: Hazlewood helps RCB break winless run in Chinnaswamy

IPL

IPL 2025 points table: Team rankings, Orange and Purple cap standings

Topics : Indian Premier League Kolkata Knight Riders Punjab Kings T20 cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 8:29 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon